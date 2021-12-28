The rest of the week, and the rest of the year for that matter, looks "active", with a series of disturbances bringing the chance of unsettled weather at a fairly rapid pace, averaging every other day.
We expect another round of precipitation to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and then again Wednesday night into Thursday. While rain is what likely falls from most of these disturbances, parts of the Poconos and far northern New Jersey might see a little snow and ice Tuesday night.
Temperatures through the end of 2021 will be above normal with no bitter cold in the immediate future.
As we ring in 2022 this upcoming weekend, it appears a vigorous cold front will move in from our west later Saturday bringing with it a bit of rain that may linger all the way into a good chunk of Sunday. Early indications are, behind this front, the strongest shot of cold air so far this season will build in at the start of next week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Tuesday looks to be mainly dry with perhaps a little sun returning for a bit from later in the morning through the early afternoon before the clouds thicken and lower again.
Afternoon highs will rebound to milder levels climbing back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A front will be stalled just to our south Tuesday, and another wave of low pressure is expected to move along the boundary towards the region.
That low will send yet another round of rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with parts of the Poconos and far northern New Jersey seeing a little bit of snow and ice Tuesday night which could lead to a coating to an inch or two of accumulation there along with a light glaze of ice.
Rain appears as though it will taper off Wednesday morning, and the second half of Wednesday will be mainly dry, although expect plenty of clouds to still linger.
Afternoon highs Wednesday are still expected to stay mild in the mid 40s. Yet another round of rain is expected to move in later Wednesday night and linger into at least Thursday morning thanks to a stalled front along the coast combining with another front dropping in from our north and west.
Thursday will also be another rather cloudy day, however high temperatures should remain mild for this time of the year reaching the upper 40s.
FRIDAY
Our final day of 2021 looks to be a quiet one weather-wise as our active and fast-moving weather pattern may finally take a brief break. Low pressure and a front along the coast from Thursday will push well out to sea for Friday allowing a broad area of high pressure to build in from the Midwest. The result should be a return to some sunshine mixed with clouds as high temperatures once again remain well above normal for this time of the year around 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
The first day of 2022 looks like it will start dry in the morning, then cloud up and give way to rain later in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from our west. In advance of this front, more mild air will surge up the East Coast leading highs in the mid to upper 40s.