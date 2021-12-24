High pressure overhead made for a very sunny Thursday with much less wind compared to Wednesday afternoon. While high temperatures were chilly, only in the mid to upper 30s, with the abundance of sunshine and much less of a breeze, it didn’t feel too bad to be out and about as long as you had that heavier winter coat on. A weak disturbance crossed the area overnight which dusted or coated the ground with snow in some locations. Friday should feature a decent amount of sunshine with afternoon high temperatures getting a bit warmer climbing several degrees into the 40s. Then comes Christmas Eve night and Christmas day when a bit of rain is expected unfortunately washing away any hopes for a white Christmas…yet again. No big storms are forecasted through this period however, so don’t expect the rain to amount to much. The greater chance for the rain will likely be during the PM hours of Christmas Day. Sunday looks breezy but dry and sunny before yet another storm system looks to impact the region at the start of next week. While a wintry mix is possible with this system, once again, it does not appear to be anything too impactful.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE DAY)
The weak warm front and upper level disturbance that crossed the region Thursday night will make their way offshore for Friday. This should initially allow a lot of the cloud cover that came in Thursday night to head out to sea and make for a fairly sunny start Friday. Look for high clouds to increase during the afternoon as another warm front approaches from our south and west, this time attached to an area of low pressure that will also be sliding across the Plains states into the Midwest. No matter, we expect the daytime for Christmas Eve to remain dry with afternoon high temperatures getting a little warmer back into the mid 40s which is good news for those making last minute holiday preparations.
CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT
Last Christmas Eve night (2020), we had a soaking and windswept rain, flooding, and unseasonably warm temps in the 60s for Santa. This Christmas Eve night will be nowhere near as wet or as warm as last year, however, we still anticipate mainly cloudy skies with an occasional shower moving through after midnight as a weak warm front crosses the region. There could be some wet snowflakes briefly in the Poconos, but the air should be warm enough for raindrops for most of us as Santa swoops in. Sigh. No white Christmas again this year. Overnight lows should drop into the mid and upper 30s.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Our Christmas forecast doesn’t look that cold, as it may end up being the mildest day of the forecast with highs in the upper 40s. It might take until late in the day however, maybe even after sunset, for those temperatures to be realized. Regardless of the mild temperatures, the day unfortunately doesn't look to great weather-wise. Low pressure will move from the Great Lakes to Upstate New York dragging a cold front in our direction. Some steadier bouts of light rain are expected to accompany this front, and they will likely move through our area mostly in the afternoon and evening. We may be able to at least salvage a fairly dry morning Christmas Day, but bottom line, expect skies to be mainly overcast for much of the day.
SUNDAY
We mentioned a fast moving weather pattern and that is no exception to the rule as we start the final week of 2021. While no significant storm systems appear to be in the cards anytime soon, several disturbances look like they will continue to track across our region giving us several opportunities for precipitation with brief breaks of dry weather in between. At this point, much of Sunday looks dry as low pressure will slide offshore and drag that trailing cold front with it allowing the boundary to move well to our south and east. Look for the winds to turn gusty on Sunday in the wake of that frontal passage, and chillier air will also move back in. Temperatures Sunday will start mild in the upper 30s, but will likely only rise to the mid 40s by the afternoon. With the breeze, expect wind chills to be down into the 30s Sunday afternoon. Expect skies to be partly to mostly sunny.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Another area of low pressure looks to approach the region from our west on Monday and drive a warm front into the region. The result will be yet again skies clouding up and another round of precipitation moving through the area. This time however, the air might be just cold enough that when this precipitation arrives, it could come in the form of some snow, or a rain/snow mix. While a minor accumulation can’t entirely be ruled out at this time, this storm system does not look to be anything that significant. Also, high temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 30s for many, so that would obviously make it tough for any wintry weather to accumulate on roadways. A frontal boundary may stall across the region for Tuesday keeping a slight chance for some showers in the forecast, although latest trends suggest that may be mostly to our south and much of the region will be dry Tuesday, but still rather cloudy. Highs Tuesday get a little warmer back into the mid 40s.