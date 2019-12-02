Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-012-015-PAZ061-062-105-106-022300- /O.CON.KPHI.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-191203T0900Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Lehigh-Northampton- Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 604 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...The Lehigh Valley and Bucks County in Pennsylvania. The New Jersey counties of Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer. * WHEN...Until 4:00 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become difficult. Hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain and drizzle is expected to change to snow this morning. The snow will become heavy at times into this evening. Snowfall amounts are forecast to vary across the area, but they should generally be in the 5 to 8 inch range. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$