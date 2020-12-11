After a chilly start to the week with even the season’s first measurable snow for many on Wednesday, the week has ended on a much milder note. Highs today got back above 50 degrees in many locations along with a fair amount of sunshine. High pressure moving offshore, which turned our wind direction out of the southwest, is to thank for the milder temperatures. Interestingly enough for you warmer weather fans, today likely won’t be the warmest day we have to look forward to. That will come over the weekend as highs climb into the mid and upper 50s later in the weekend, but the warmth will come with at least a small price. An approaching cold front will bring some extra clouds and a few scattered rain showers out ahead of it, mostly Saturday night and early Sunday. But the showers appear lighter and more scattered as the weekend draws closer, so only a few hundredths of an inch of rain at most is expected and not everyone is guaranteed to get wet. Saturday looks a bit cloudier compared to earlier forecasts, however Sunday should feature some sunny breaks to enhance the warmer weather enthusiasts’ enjoyment of our December thaw. Be sure to soak it up, as colder air settles in for much of next week, not to mention the potential for a midweek storm that could bring snow and/or rain Wednesday into Thursday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should actually start with some decent breaks in the clouds tonight, before clouds thicken and lower late overnight. Some areas of fog are expected to redevelop again overnight, however this go around, there should be no concerns for freezing fog as overnight lows are expected to stay above freezing getting no cooler than the mid 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
After some morning fog burns off Saturday, skies should still be rather cloudy for a while as a cold front across the Midwest inches closer to the region. While much of the daytime Saturday should be dry, a weak frontal boundary skirting up along the Mid-Atlantic coast may be enough to spark a stray shower, mainly near and south and east of Interstate 95 however. More of the area should have a slightly better chance to see a shower Saturday night into Sunday morning as the aforementioned cold front slides across the region. Any rainfall that occurs however will be light and scattered at best with no more than a couple hundredths of an inch of total rainfall expected. A few areas may even not see a single drop of rain. Saturday’s highs will be in the lower 50s. By Sunday afternoon, our cold front will move offshore, and we should climb into the mid and upper 50s for highs as some sun breaks back through the clouds. Colder air awaits for next week, but will hold off until after the weekend.
MONDAY
As of late, it appears a quick moving low pressure system sliding across the Southeast and off the Carolina coast on Monday will now bring at least a few rain showers to areas mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley. If the precipitation gets further north, it’s possible some wet snow flakes or a little sleet could even mix in, but at this time, no real impactful accumulations are expected. Monday otherwise should feature more clouds than sun with brisk northwesterly winds and a return to closer to seasonable highs in the low 40s. Lows Monday night will drop back into the seasonable upper 20s.
TUESDAY
High pressure moving into eastern Canada will take control on Tuesday leading to dry weather for us with a return to more sunshine, but also even colder highs. Expect the numbers to only reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
There is an increasing potential for low pressure to develop along the East Coast the middle of next week, sometime Wednesday into early Thursday. While not a guarantee as it’s still 5 days or so away, there’s a chance for snow, rain, and maybe even a little ice depending on the track and strength of any storm that can develop. Significant accumulations are certainly possible, but again, it all comes back to the track and strength of the storm system which is still very much uncertain at this time. At the very least, colder air will likely settle in across the Northeast the second half of next week, storm or not.
TRACK THE WEATHER: