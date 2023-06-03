It definitely felt like the middle of summer on Friday as several locations saw high temperatures climb into the low and mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Cooler air will arrive over the weekend, with highs in the middle and lower 70s both days. Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. There will be a chance of a few spotty showers on Saturday, and maybe some spotty showers sometime early next week but no slam dunk for any widespread measurable rainfall. Expect a stretch of partly sunny and cooler, mostly 70-something-degree days next week with a shower here or there Tuesday through Thursday.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
A back door front will slide south through the area Saturday, bringing a shift in wind from the east and northeast and therefore cooler temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers, most likely farther west into central PA as our cold front presses in that direction. Rainfall amounts will be light and scattered, and not everyone gets wet. Everyone will be cooler though, with highs back into the low to mid 70s. To top it off, winds may occasionally gust to around 20 miles-per-hour as well adding a little extra cool feel to the air. There could be some breaks of sun, especially later in the day, with more clearing overnight.
SUNDAY
High pressure settles overhead for Sunday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and very pleasant afternoon high temperatures. We should see the numbers top out in the mid 70s. Low pressure will slowly spin southeast of New England, eventually backing in towards New England next week but largely leaving us alone, save a few spotty showers peppered throughout next week.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
With a cut-off low meandering around New England a good chunk of next week, expect any steadier showers to largely remain up there to our north and east, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain. Instead, we'll likely have a string of partly sunny and slightly cooler than average days, with highs mostly in the 70s for much of the week, although Wednesday may struggle to get above 70 degrees. These numbers are a bit below our average high in early June, which is approaching 80 degrees. While the aforementioned low may be close enough at times for a few spotty showers here and there, perhaps most likely from Tuesday through Thursday though difficult to time, they will not provide the soaking we need. Instead, it's just a few scattered showers here and there, and much of the time and perhaps much of the area may stay mostly dry.
