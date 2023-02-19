After one brief seasonably cool day Saturday, the mild temperatures return heading into the afternoon today. It stays dry today also but next week looks unsettled with several chances for rain. Our temperatures will fall somewhere right in between with mild and above normal highs mostly in the 50s…nothing that is extremely warm, but also nothing anywhere near as cold as it could be for this time of the year. Some chillier air may try to push in by next weekend, and depending on how a storm system evolves to our south and west, there does look to be the chance for at least a little snow mixing with rain next Saturday. Of course we've seen this plenty of times before over the course of this winter where forecast guidance shows accumulating snow and chillier air in the far extended only to come around to a milder and wetter solution as we get closer. So there's plenty of time to watch this part of the forecast and changes are a good bet in the coming days.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
High pressure shifts offshore but it will remain dry as we close out the weekend. Expect more clouds on your Sunday and mild afternoon high temperatures climbing to around 50 degrees thanks to our wind flow becoming southerly. Expect that south breeze to gust up to near 20 miles-per-hour at times during the afternoon. There may be some elate afternoon/early evening clearing in the skies but late tonight and overnight more clouds will build back in. Overnight low temperatures will fall mainly to the middle 30s amid lighter breezes.
PRESDIENTS' DAY (MONDAY)
Clouds are expected to dominate over sunshine on Monday, President's Day, thanks to a weak cold front dropping into the region from the north and west. This time we do have to allow for the slight chance of a light shower or two primarily during the afternoon Monday, but dry times should still dominate over wet times. And despite the clouds and perhaps a few rain drops, Monday's afternoon highs are still expected to reach mild levels in the mid 50s thanks to a westerly downsloping wind.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Next week's forecast continues to look a little muddled, with warm air still lingering to our south and increasing chilly air trying to inch closer from our north. We may see a back and forth of sorts during the week, but it seems overall high temperatures will stay above normal and at mild levels for this time of the year. A frontal boundary will be stalled out across the region, and multiple weak disturbances will slide through the region along the boundary on a daily basis keeping skies somewhat cloudy along with the chance for some showers. Tuesday is probably a touch cooler compared to Monday, but yet we still manage to reach the lower 50s for highs with a shower or two possible in the afternoon. Then Wednesday, the highs look to stay right around 50 degrees with once again some showers possible mainly later in the day and at night.
THURSDAY
Thursday is a bit of a challenge as a warm front will try to lift north through the area as the day progresses. We think the day starts with plenty of clouds along with the opportunity for a shower or two hanging over from Wednesday night. But then the big question will be just how far north will the warm front be able to advance as the day wears on. There will be a sharp difference in temperatures between each side of the boundary and it’s possible some parts of our area remain on the chillier side of the front socked in with clouds and highs not getting out of the 40s. Meanwhile, some folks may end up on the warmer side of the front and end up seeing some sun breaking out during the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 60s. It will all depend on just how much progress that warm front can make across our area Thursday but it’s still too early to make a confident call on that.
FRIDAY
A cold front will eventually come blasting through overnight Thursday into Friday morning and this will allow some chillier air to return to the region just in time for the weekend. Friday looks to be dry with more in the way of sunshine returning, but afternoon high temperatures are expected to drop back closer to normal in the mid 40s and northwesterly winds will turn quite gusty as well adding an extra chill to the air. It looks like temperatures will get even colder for the start of the weekend, and if a storm system developing from our south and west is able to take the right track, it's possible we could have the opportunity to see a little snow and/or ice. We've seen these solutions on the forecast model guidance though plenty of times before only to change to a warmer and wetter solution once we get closer. So I wouldn't put too much stock in our region receiving any wintry weather next weekend at the moment, but we won't completely write it off at the same time. Changes are likely to this part of the forecast, so just stay tuned in the coming days!
TRACK THE WEATHER: