The three most important letters after three tropical systems brought three rounds of flooding in the last three weeks are D-R-Y. And thankfully, the last several days have really given us a chance to dry out as the region has experienced plenty of sunshine with almost a taste of early fall in the air. Saturday started cool and crisp just like Friday with many seeing lows in the low 50s. The day featured plenty of sunshine with patchy high clouds, as afternoon highs got a little warmer compared to the last couple days, but still only reached the mid to upper 70s with comfortable dewpoints in the 50s as well. Sunday won't be quite as nice compared to the last few days as a cold front moving in from our west will increase the clouds and might even spark a few showers, although nothing too terribly intense is expected, and there should still be plenty of dry times. After one of the coolest and wettest Memorial Day weekends ever to unofficially start summer, and more wet weather leading up to (but not on) the Fourth of July, we deserve a nice holiday weekend and Mother Nature will more or less cooperate. Labor Day looks to get back to a fair amount of sunshine as highs rebound to around 80 degrees, and humidity stays low. By the middle of next week, humidity will become more noticeable, but highs will remain close to 80 degrees, as a few mid-week scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible, primarily on Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure overhead will initially make for a mainly clear sky tonight. The high will move off the coast however allowing a cold front out across the Midwest to creep closer to the region. The front will be sending increasing mid and high clouds in our direction after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, but for most of the night, things do look to remain dry. A stray shower might sneak into areas well west of the Lehigh Valley towards sunrise, however the large majority of the area shouldn't see a thing. Thanks to increasing clouds overnight, temperatures likely won't be able to cool as much as they have the last couple nights. Still, it should be a comfortable overnight with lows settling back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
SUNDAY
While there will likely be more clouds on Sunday, there should still be at least a few breaks of sun. The day does look to remain rather dry, but a passing shower or two, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, is possible, especially later in the day through the nighttime, thanks to the aforementioned cold front moving through. The system is fairly weak and moisture starved however, so we don't anticipate any severe weather or flooding threats. Highs will remain on the cool side for this time of year, mostly in the mid 70s.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
We'll get back up to 80 degrees for the first time in days on Labor Day, which looks warmer as clouds give way to a mostly sunny day and a comfortable feel to wrap up the holiday weekend. A weak disturbance will be sliding by to our north across Upstate New York and while this could spark a stray shower down into parts of the Poconos, the large majority of the area should remain dry. So rivers and streams should continue to recede and our saturated ground will continue to dry out.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
If you want to extend the holiday weekend by one day, Tuesday's weather will give you good reason to do just that. Expect lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees once again. Our next cold front approaches later Wednesday, so clouds and humidity will increase ahead of it, along with a few showers or a thunderstorm later on Wednesday or Wednesday night. This front looks like it will be a little stronger compared to Sunday's front, so perhaps we might see a stray strong storm or some downpours. Overall though, this still doesn't look to be anything too alarming at this time.
