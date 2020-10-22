We’re getting a taste of some classic fall weather around these parts right now as the last few days have featured low clouds, fog, and even a little drizzle for a while with only a hint of sunshine generally late in the day. There are many areas surrounding our region that are seeing a lot more sunshine, and the air mass in general is leading to very warm highs in these spots. If it wasn’t for the low clouds, fog, and even a little drizzle for a while during our days, our highs would be much warmer. Thanks to the position of high pressure offshore however, we continue to get a light southeasterly wind flow which is pulling in Atlantic moisture and banking it up against the mountains. With the lower sun angle now this time of the year, the daytime heating doesn’t do much to help scour out the stagnant low-level moisture in place across our region. Even with this rather gloomy setup, our highs have still managed to climb to above normal levels generally in the upper 60s, but even a few lower 70s. More of the same can be expected through Saturday, although we expect a cold front to finally move through Saturday afternoon scouring out this stagnant low-level moisture. Behind that front, skies will briefly clear overnight Saturday into Sunday, however temperatures will turn much cooler. The cool temps and clearer skies will be short lived however as a front sets up shop just to our north and west Monday and lingers through at least the middle of next week. While we’ll end up on the milder side of the front for the most part with highs getting back into the 60s, skies will be rather cloudy with a chance for some rain as waves of low pressure ride along the front.
TONIGHT
That stubborn stagnant low-level moisture was tough to get rid of during the daytime in the heart of the viewing area while those in the Poconos as well as southern Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley, and southern New Jersey did see some nice clearing. Those that hung on to the low clouds during the day will continue to see them tonight, while those that saw clearing will see their skies fill back in with low clouds and even some fog as we progress through the nighttime. Areas of drizzle will also be possible, especially late. With this stagnant low-level moisture in place, it keeps temperatures mild at night. Once again, lows should get no cooler than the upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Friday will be very similar to how the last several days have gone. Many of us will likely start the day with plenty of low clouds, some fog, and even a bit of drizzle. During the afternoon, some areas will see a little bit of clearing, although skies should remain rather cloudy for quite a few. This gloomy setup will once again keep temperatures from really taking off, although we should still reach above normal levels in the upper 60s during the afternoon. Expect more of the same Friday night with some areas of low clouds, fog, and even a little drizzle which will once again keep lows mild in the mid 50s. If you’re going to any high school football games, you may actually want to bring a rain jacket since some drizzle will be possible.
SATURDAY
Surprise, surprise, Saturday likely starts just like Friday with low clouds, fog, and even a little drizzle. This go around though, we should have a better chance of seeing a few more breaks of sun as we go into the afternoon as a cold front will be moving in from our west. With the approach of the front, that pesky light southeasterly wind flow bringing in Atlantic moisture will change to a southwest to westerly flow, and will increase in speed a bit, which should in turn help to scour out this stagnant low-level moisture. The frontal passage itself may also bring a stray shower, but most likely won’t see anything. Highs Saturday once again reach slightly above normal levels in the upper 60s. Skies then look to turn out rather clear finally Saturday night as a much cooler air mass builds in. Look for lows to drop all the way back into the upper 30s Saturday night.
SUNDAY
An area of high pressure building from eastern Canada into northern New England will establish a northeasterly wind flow for us on Sunday. This will drive quite the cool air mass down the spine of the Appalachian mountains which in turn will lead to highs only in the mid and upper 50s on Sunday. Fortunately, we expect a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine to start which should gradually mix with some high clouds as the day progresses as our next weather maker slowly approaches from the west.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
The sunshine that returned on Sunday will be short lived as a cold front slowly approaches from our north and west Sunday night and gets hung up to our north and west through the first half of next week. Clouds will be on the increase as waves of low pressure ride along the front, and several rounds of showers can be expected to move through into the middle of next week. Regardless of the cloudier skies and even a bit of rain, at this time it appears we’ll end up on the milder side of the front, so while temperatures won’t take off, they should still manage to reach the low and mid 60s.
