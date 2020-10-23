Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-008-PAZ054-055-060>062-231300- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 300 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Low clouds and areas of fog will continue to affect Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos and northern New Jersey this morning. The fog will be locally dense. The visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at some locations into the morning commute. Conditions are expected to improve slowly during the mid to late morning. If you will be driving, reduce your speed, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. $$