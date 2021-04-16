While it’s unseasonably cool and breezy with a few passing rain showers today, it could be worse. At least we’re not in New England, where a late season nor’easter is bringing heavy wet snow and strong winds today. Still, highs only around 50 degrees with a brisk breeze adding an extra chill is less than desirable weather for the middle of April. And thankfully, we have nowhere to go but up, which will do slowly over the weekend into early next week. Improvements will be slow on Saturday, as temperatures will remain on the cool side and a good deal of cloudiness will remain as well. But gradually brighter and milder weather on Sunday will make it the better of the two weekend days, even with the chance of a passing shower. A shower or two is still possible on Monday, although early next week looks mostly dry. Tuesday gets the nod as the nicest and certainly the warmest day of the forecast as highs may flirt with 70 degrees, before a fairly potent shot of cold air comes in for the second half of next week. In other words, we’re in for the ups and downs we come to expect this time of year.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies and a lingering shower or two will spill over into the evening hours tonight, then some partial clearing should allow for skies to become partly cloudy overnight. Breezes will gradually diminish as well, with chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY
The start of the weekend has trended cloudier over the last few days, but it still looks to be dry. Like today, expect an hour or two of sunshine first thing in the morning, but skies should again trend mostly cloudy and that should be the rule most of the day. It won’t be as brisk or as cool as Friday was, but still on the cooler side of average for this time of year with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday now looks to be the better, brighter, and milder weekend day, even though a weak disturbance may touch off a passing shower in one or two spots. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs bounce back to around 60 degrees, closer to seasonable for the middle of April.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While another weak disturbance means another small chance for an April shower or two on Monday, most of the day looks dry, much like Sunday, as the slow but steady warming trend continues with highs inching higher into the 60s. Tuesday is the warmest day of the forecast ahead of our next cold front, with partly sunny skies and highs around 65 to 70 degrees. Soak up the warmth, as it doesn’t look to last!
LATER NEXT WEEK
A Wednesday cold front is our best chance for some showers next week, then some much colder air will arrive in the wake of that front for Thursday and Friday. It’s chilly and brisk but also mainly dry to wrap up the week, with Thursday’s highs perhaps only in the 40s.
