After a very active Wednesday evening and night, Thursday was a much quieter day, although still rather cloudy and certainly quite sticky. Highs managed to reach the low and mid 80s, but heat index temperatures in some cases approached 90 degrees given dew points in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
While our weather pattern looks to remain seasonably warm for some time, and feel even more so given the high humidity levels, we will manage to keep the 90° heat away for the foreseeable future. Instead, it's a string of seasonably warm days in the low or mid 80s as we remain hopelessly humid straight into much of next week.
We'll watch the daily chance for a shower, downpour, or thunderstorm given the high humidity, but each day likely turns out more dry than wet.
We'll also watch Henri, a tropical system that will likely be spinning off the East Coast this weekend, likely bringing waves and rip currents to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. Parts of New England may have to be on the lookout for more direct impacts as well. There's an outside chance some of that tropical moisture could get drawn back a bit farther west and enhance our chance for showers and t-storms over the course of the weekend, but that's far from certain at this point.
FRIDAY
Look for more clouds than sunshine today along with a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will again be in the mid 80s along with humid conditions.
THIS WEEKEND
The high humidity is ours to keep all weekend, with more rather cloudy skies and low to mid 80s for highs each day.
On Saturday, we'll have to watch Henri, a tropical storm or hurricane that will likely be well east of New Jersey this weekend. Having said that, the storm is expected to track close enough that it will inject a little more tropical moisture into the already moist Mid-Atlantic. This tropical moisture influx will interact with a stubborn weak upper level trough over our region, which in turn will lead to more widespread showers and storms.
Saturday looks to have the best chance for these showers and storms, some of which could contain downpours that lead to a little flooding.
On Sunday, Henri is expected to be further north close to New England, so the shower and storm chance for our region will likely be a bit lower compared to Saturday. Regardless, that sticky humidity will remain, and we’ll still have the upper level trough overhead, so we still have to allow for some showers and storms, certainly during the PM hours.
Regardless of where Henri tracks, expect bigger surf and higher rip current risk at all beaches this weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Whatever happens with Henri…it should continue its journey northward near New England and then near Atlantic Canada as we kick off the new week. Our stubborn upper level trough that was overhead as well over the weekend should finally dissipate, so this should lead to more sunshine returning.
Weak surface high pressure likely means both Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry days, however the humidity will remain high, and there might be just enough forcing left over in the atmosphere, mainly on Monday, to keep a slight chance for a PM shower or storm in the forecast.
Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid to upper 80s.