It was a noticeably cooler Thursday, with highs for most of us around 75 to 80 degrees, about a 10 degree drop from the past few days. While not as warm, it was still humid, with some sunshine at times. A few showers and thunderstorms were mostly confined to South Jersey and Delaware, so most of us squeezed out a mainly dry day. We'll hope to do the same Friday and Saturday, but a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm will linger both days. Friday will likely average mostly cloudy, with a little more sun breaking out to start the weekend. We'll keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon, and we'll also keep the noticeably high humidity for this time of year. By Sunday, high pressure should build in and help create a three day stretch of mostly sunny, entirely dry, and less humid weather that will carry over into early next week. Temperatures will remain close to 80 degrees each afternoon, just a bit above our average high in the mid to upper 70s for this time of year.
FRIDAY
Clouds will win the day on Friday, so let's go mostly cloudy overall, but with a few sunny breaks from time to time. It's also a mostly dry and yet another humid day, with a spotty shower or two possible at any time. Any shower activity should be fairly light and widely scattered, so the day is more dry than wet overall, with seasonable highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY
While the first half of the weekend likewise looks mostly dry, just enough moisture may remain as a weak cold front passes through for a shower or thunderstorm to pop up in a few spots on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs inching back above 80 degrees. And yes, the humidity remains on the higher side for this time of year.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
This could end up as one of the nicest three days stretches we've had in a little while. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny each day, with comfortably warm highs around 80, give or take a few degrees, and noticeably less humidity. I wouldn't call it fall-ish or refreshingly comfortable just yet, but it will be a sizable improvement compared to this week.