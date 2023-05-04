Wednesday was the 11th straight day of cooler than average temperatures, 6 straight days with highs mired in the mid to upper 50s, and 6 straight days with at least some rain. Wednesday was another copy and paste mostly cloudy, chilly, and brisk day with some scattered showers from time to time, similar to the dreary doldrums we've had all week.
Things will slowly improve as we wrap up the week, but significant improvements won't be realized until the weekend.
So expect another day of clouds and scattered showers on Thursday, with highs stuck in the 50s yet again, although perhaps inching up a few degrees into the mid to upper 50s, hardly an improvement worth mentioning.
We'll make a few more baby steps forward on Friday, with highs inching up a bit more to around 60 degrees, and perhaps a little more sunshine too, although a scattered shower or two will still linger.
For a change, the best weather news is centered around the weekend, which looks entirely dry for the first time in a month, with highs eventually clawing their way back up past 70 degrees early next week, for the first time in over two weeks!
Next week should be more seasonable throughout with 70s sticking around.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The weather will slowly get better as we approach the weekend for outdoor plans as an area of high pressure will eventually move in for the weekend. But, plenty of clouds will linger today and Friday along with a couple of showers today and a spotty shower on Friday.
Rainfall amounts will again be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain at most for the majority of the area.
Any Thursday showers diminish during the evening, with another mostly cloudy and chilly night following and lows down around 40 degrees once again.
Come Friday, there are a few less clouds, a few more breaks of sun, and highs inch up to around 60 degrees for the first time this week. However, a stray shower or two may still linger, even though most of the day remains dry.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time since Easter, we should finally get to enjoy an entirely dry weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with no rain (or severe weather) in the forecast for a change.
In addition to the drier and brighter prospects, we'll warm up as well, back to seasonably mild levels with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, then finally cracking into the low 70s on Sunday.
Our last 70-degree day was way back on Saturday, April 22nd, so it's been a while! Enjoy!
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The nice weather continues into Monday with plenty of seasonably mild sunshine and highs up in the mid-70s. While it stays warm through Tuesday, that's likely our next chance for some rain, or at least a few showers.
TRACK THE WEATHER: