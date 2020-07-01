The same disturbance that triggered some downpours across the area Tuesday will sink even farther south Wednesday, before getting kicked out to sea Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances will peak Wednesday afternoon ahead of a drier, brighter, and warmer Thursday behind the departing system. High pressure will take charge then, steering humidity levels up again, and temperatures to either side of the 90-degree-mark through Friday. But there will be a difference between the pair of hot and humid days... Both a short wave and a weak cold front will join forces by Friday's end leading to more clouds, a few showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm. That front should settle to our south Saturday, ushering in a less hot but still humid air mass for the start of the Holiday weekend. And while most of the day should be dry, it won't be impossible for Mother Nature to ignite a natural firework or two of her own.
WEDNESDAY
The cut-off low will slowly drift southward into Southern New England by Wednesday, resulting in a better opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. While the showers and thunderstorms could occur at any time throughout the day on Wednesday, most will happen from midday on. Cloudier skies will lead to cooler temps, but highs will still end up in the seasonable low and middle 80s with the humidity a little bit more noticeable, particularly in the afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY
The cut-off low will weaken and be absorbed by a low passing by well offshore on Thursday, leading to an almost entirely dry, sunnier, warmer, but slightly less humid day. Even with a little less humidity, you're still going to feel it the moment you step outside as temperatures will take a run at 90°.
FRIDAY
Highs will once again top out around 90°on Friday as sunshine gives way to some afternoon clouds. There's no doubt it'll be hot, but dew points still remain fairly tolerable as they sit in the lower and middle 60s. A short wave diving southeast out of Eastern Canada will merge with a weak cold front dropping in from the north late in the day or at night triggering a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY)
It looks like our cold front will settle south of the area for the start of the holiday weekend, which will suppress the 90 degree heat farther to our south as well. So seasonably warm mid 80s are expected for high temperatures for the holiday, thanks to a cooler east to northeast wind behind our front. While the front will mark a change in temperatures, it likely won't spell much relief from the somewhat humid air mass in place, so expect the humidity to linger into the weekend. While mostly dry, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.