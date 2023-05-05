Today will feature more clouds than sunshine along with a spotty shower this afternoon, but the majority of the area will remain dry. Afternoon high temperatures should finally get out of the 50s for the first time this week. But we'll save the more noticeable improvements for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday, the nicest and first entirely dry weekend we've seen since Easter weekend in early April. Not only will it be drier, but milder too, with highs pushing 70° Saturday then pushing past it and into the low 70s for Sunday. Monday looks warm and dry too, before our next chance of rain arrives by Tuesday and somewhat cooler temperatures with a back door cold front nearby for mid-week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Today will be a little brighter and not quite as cool than any other day this week, but we haven't quite cleared this unsettled pattern just yet. Expect some sunshine, then more clouds to bubble up and fill in with a few scattered primarily afternoon rain showers, mostly light and hit or miss like the past few days. Highs will inch above 60-degrees for the first time in a week, but still remain well below our average early May high, which is around 70 degrees. Skies will trend partly cloudy Friday night with lows again down around 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time since Easter, we should finally get to enjoy an entirely dry weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with no rain (or severe weather) in the forecast for a change. In addition to the drier and brighter prospects, we'll warm up as well, back to seasonably mild levels with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, then finally cracking into the low 70s on Sunday. Our last 70-degree day was way back on Saturday, April 22nd, so it's been a while! Enjoy! Some clouds may increase later Sunday, but an overall dry weekend is expected.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A back door front likely drops in from the north sometime Monday or Tuesday, which will bring in some cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. A wave of low pressure rippling along that front will also bring our best chance of showers next week, centered on Tuesday, but arriving as early as Monday evening or lasting as late as early Wednesday. Highs will likely remain around or above 70 degrees Monday but likely drop back into the 60s by mid-week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure will build in by the end of the week with dry and seasonably mild weather and no worse than partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday, with seasonably mild highs either side of 70 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: