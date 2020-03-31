You could say March ended like a lamb today, free of any big storms or wild early spring weather. Granted, it was a cool and damp lamb with plenty of clouds, some drizzle, a passing shower, and cooler than average temperatures that only topped out in the mid to upper 40s for most of us. In case you're counting, it's now been four straight days where the clouds have been dominant and the sun fairly limited, and we may make it five in a row tomorrow before some appreciable sunshine returns on Thursday. While sunshine remains a fairly scarce commodity in the forecast through Sunday, so too does any steadier rain. So in a nutshell, it's a more clouds than sun, more dry than wet, and seasonably cool pattern over the next five days with a shower here or there, with no big storms and no big warming trends in the forecast through the start of April.
TONIGHT
Light onshore winds, a pesky upper level low to our north, and a coastal low passing well out to sea to our south will all combine to keep the clouds in place tonight. Despite the abundant clouds, it's a mostly dry night, except perhaps some passing sprinkles or even some flurries in the Poconos where it's just cold enough. Lows will range from the low to mid 30s in the mountains to upper 30s for most of us.
WEDNESDAY
We'll be stuck between a low pressure sliding out to sea east of the Carolinas, and our same pesky upper low to our north that will more or less be stalled over New England. Any steady rain from our southern low remains largely to our south, likely getting as far north as lower Delaware and no farther. However, we'll start the day with that damp flow off the ocean, keeping lots of clouds in place and the chance of a passing shower. Things could brighten a bit later in the day with some sun trying to make a welcome return to our skies, as winds shift more from the north by afternoon. Highs inch back above 50 degrees with a little late day sun, but still remain a bit cooler than average for the first day of April.
THURSDAY
Thursday is your best candidate for a good amount of sunshine this week, with partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the day and seasonable highs in the mid 50s expected. Some clouds may increase towards evening, rotating back down the coast from our not-to-be-forgotten low pressure over New England. A shower is possible overnight as one final disturbance pivots around our northern nuisance.
FRIDAY
We'll be back to the more clouds than sun theme that is pretty popular this week, and probably stays that way into the weekend. A morning rain shower or two is possible as that disturbance rotates on down the coast, with most of the day dry but continued seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in from eastern Canada and tries to provide a bright and dry day for Saturday to start the weekend, but that cursed (for those that treasure sunshine) onshore wind stays with us as well, keeping some low clouds in place. So while there is some sunshine on Saturday, it could be another one of those more clouds than sun type of days, with highs close to seasonable and in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies should be the rule on Sunday as a cold front approaches late in the day, bringing with it the chance of a few late day showers. Highs may sneak up into the upper 50s ahead of our cold front, with some 60-degree weather finally poised to return next week.