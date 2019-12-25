RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Mother Nature gave us all the gift of nice weather on Christmas, with a mix of clouds and sunshine as it remained fairly mild for late December. Granted, it wasn’t quite as warm as the 50-something-degree warmth that we soaked up Monday and Tuesday. That being said, our Christmas Day highs in the mid 40s are still on the milder side of average, with normal highs around the holidays actually in the upper 30s. The mild air is ours to keep more or less through the end of the year, with only the final day of 2019 next Tuesday expected to be cooler than 40 degrees, and even then just barely. While the year may end on a slightly cooler note, we’re hoping it’s a cool and dry conclusion to 2019. If you recall, 2018 ended with a soaking rain last New Year’s Eve. There is a soaking rain in the forecast before the year comes to a close, but it likely begins late Sunday and ends early Monday, well before the ball drops and the new year begins Tuesday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND THURSDAY
Skies should gradually trend towards mostly cloudy overnight and remain that way for much of the day on Thursday. Despite the increased clouds, it will remain dry through sunset Thursday evening, and it will again be fairly mild with highs back in the mid 40s, similar to Christmas Day. A weak front will slide in our direction from the west by Friday, with the thickening clouds the first sign of its approach.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
Expect the mostly cloudy skies to remain with a few spotty rain showers possible for anyone overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning. Any rain will be light and scattered, and not everyone will get wet. With lows expected to be in the mid 30s, anything that falls will be primarily rain. However, there is the (usual) exception for the Poconos, where temperatures may be closer to freezing and some spotty light icing can’t entirely be ruled out. The clouds will hang out for most of the day on Friday even after the morning shower threat concludes, and another day with highs in the mid 40s is in the cards, even with the limited sunshine.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure nearby will make Saturday the better, brighter, and drier weekend day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs inching back up to around 50 degrees. Sunday is a little trickier, both temperature-wise and weather-wise. The day may start dry, but clouds will thicken and rain will eventually develop, especially later Sunday afternoon and evening. While there are some signs that some warmer temperatures (mid 50s) to our southwest may try to sneak in, other indications point to a cloudier and cooler day with highs in the low 40s. For now, we’ll play it somewhere in the middle and forecast highs around 50°, with room for this to go either higher or lower depending on the evolution of our next storm. This will be the last storm for 2019 and very well could be a pretty good rain maker Sunday night, when the heaviest rain is expected. By the time the rain ends sometime Monday morning, around or even over an inch of rain is possible. Cooler and drier weather should follow our storm for the close of the year.