While three of the next four days are cold, brisk, and mainly dry, there is the opportunity for a little light snow later Saturday night into early Sunday morning that may coat the ground for some. It's still a relatively quiet weather pattern through most of next week, albeit cold through Wednesday, but the cold may even ease a day or two by the end of next week. After that, circle next weekend for the next chance of some steadier rain and/or snow by next Saturday or Sunday.
SATURDAY
Despite a still brisk but not as strong northwesterly breeze, this time gusting to around 25mph, Saturday is probably the pick day of the weekend. It will be partly sunny, cold, and dry with highs in the low 40s, although wind chills at or below freezing for much of the day. Clouds will increase Saturday night, ahead of a weak disturbance that we'll wrap up the weekend with.
SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
A few weak disturbances will pivot through our area later Saturday night and Sunday, but remain fast moving and unorganized. Nevertheless, expect a round of some light snow or snow showers later Saturday night into early Sunday morning with a coating to an inch of snow possible for some. Then on Sunday, it's a cloudy and chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s, but at least we get a one-day reprieve from those brisk winds. Expect a few morning snow showers, and then perhaps a late day rain or snow shower. Hopefully, impact on any travel will be minimal.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
More cold and breezy weather is ours to keep into the first half of next week. That means a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps a few flurries as our cold northwest flow continues. Highs remain in the low 40s, lows in the mid 20s, and brisk breezes continue to lead to lower wind chills in both cases. The cold could ease for a few days late in the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: