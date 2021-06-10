Wednesday was the fifth and as it turns out the final day of our first extended stretch of heat and humidity this summer, with highs for most of us around 85 to 90 degrees. It was also the third straight day that some afternoon thunderstorms popped up, fueled by the high humidity levels. Once again a few areas saw small hail, strong winds, and localized flooding with some of the storms, but once the sun went down, much of the activity died out.
A cold front pressed south through the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday, which marks the leading edge of the relief that many have been waiting for. So Thursday is our transition day to a return to more comfortable weather, as humidity levels steadily drop and highs also ease back closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees. We're hoping for clear skies early Thursday morning at sunrise, as the sun will rise 70% eclipsed by the moon.
The day itself should average partly sunny, before skies turn mostly cloudy and even cooler on Friday, with highs likely only in the low 70s.
By the weekend, we're back up to seasonable highs around 80°, with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and the chance of a thunderstorm or two during a mainly but not entirely dry weekend.
THURSDAY
Drier air will continue to move in from the north and the humidity will drop throughout the day. Look for clouds and some sunshine today with fairly light winds.
FRIDAY
Friday has trended a little less cool and wet than first thought, but it still looks to be a mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler day, with highs in the low 70s and a shower possible south of the Lehigh Valley across far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey. Farther north towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, a little more sun is possible.
THIS WEEKEND
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs bouncing back to seasonable levels after our cool Friday. So highs will be in the low 80s both weekend days, which look mostly dry.
However, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out either day, with the nod going to Sunday as the slightly better chance for a thunderstorm. Humidity levels should remain well within the tolerable range.