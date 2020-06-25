TODAY:
A mixture of sunshine and clouds with moderately low humidity; a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. High: 85
TONIGHT:
A stray early evening shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 60
FRIDAY:
Sunshine and patchy clouds; warm with low humidity. High: 86 Low: 63
A cold front moved through the region around daybreak on Wednesday, and what unfolded in its wake was a breezy but otherwise spectacular day. Sun-filled skies were accompanied by less humidity and temperatures that rose into the warm but tolerable low and mid 80s. The warm but more comfortable air mass will stick around through Friday, a stretch that will feature a decreased chance of rain. Of course, decreased does not mean non-existent though, especially later today as an upper-level trough passes through and a weak area of low pressure tracks well to our south across the southern Delmarva. The squeeze that these two features place on our area will spark a couple of showers or a thunderstorm, particularly later this afternoon into the evening. By daybreak on Friday, all of that will have moved out making for a dry and pleasant end to the week. By Saturday afternoon however, our next cold front will be sliding out of the Great Lakes and into our area, presenting our next opportunity for showers and thunderstorms that will last into Sunday. The advancement of this cold front will also cause temperatures, dew points, and clouds to increase over the weekend.
TODAY
An upper-level trough will pivot through the Great Lakes and Northeast for the end of the week. While it will deliver a break from the higher humidity levels, it won't give us a break from the shower and thunderstorm chances, which will sneak back up again later this afternoon into this evening as the trough axis approaches from the northwest. Meanwhile, a wave of low pressure moving offshore from Virginia Beach may also help spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm in far southern New Jersey, the Delaware Valley, and the Delmarva. It’s important to note however that any shower and thunderstorm activity later today looks very isolated with no real severe concerns and just a couple downpours possible. For the large majority of our area, the rest of today will be dry with sunshine mixing with some clouds and highs in the middle 80s, with the added bonus of continued lower humidity levels.
TONIGHT
Any showers or a thunderstorm that fire up during the afternoon will likely linger into the early evening hours before fading away not too long after the sun goes down thanks to the loss of daytime heating. With the aforementioned trough axis from our northwest pushing through and the aforementioned low to our south heading out to sea, skies should eventually turn out rather clear overnight. The dry air mass in place will once again lead to comfortable sleeping lows as the numbers fall down to either side of 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a nice day, a final day with lower humidity before the mugginess returns over the weekend. The trough axis will slide on through, and a weak disturbance could bring a few extra clouds around midday, but overall skies should trend partly to mostly sunny for most of the day, with seasonably warm and comfortable highs again in the mid 80s. It should also be one of those rare days, at least rare lately, where there's no chance for any pop-up showers or thunderstorms.
THIS WEEKEND
The heat and humidity will be on the rise again over the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north and west, likely later Saturday afternoon into Sunday. That's the best chance for some showers and thunderstorms, although there should still be several dry periods Saturday, and Sunday won't be a washout either with rain chances diminishing later in the day and overnight. Highs will spike back into the upper 80s and flirt with 90 degrees in spots, before coming back down into the middle 80s next week as the core of the hot and humid weather gets pushed back well to our west again.