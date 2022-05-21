TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy with areas of fog redeveloping. Low: 68
SUNDAY: Hot and humid with sunshine then afternoon clouds and a late day shower or thunderstorm. High: 91
SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, turning cooler and less humid. Low: 56
Ready or not, it’s here! A mid-summer preview is underway this weekend as Saturday featured an abundance of sunshine with high temperatures at or just above 90 degrees in many locations. Heat Index temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s for many as well. These numbers did check in a couple degrees below what we were forecasting, so we didn't quite see as many record highs set as we originally thought. Philly was the one lone spot that at least tied the record high of 95 degrees set back in 1934. Regardless of many falling a few degrees shy of the records, it was still hot enough for this time of the year as typical highs should only be in the mid to upper 70s. And we expect more 90-degree high temperatures on Sunday, although probably not quite high enough to set records. So it’s feeling more like mid-July rather than mid-May, with plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity. Sunday will be almost as hot as Saturday, with low 90s the rule as some afternoon cumulus clouds billow up and perhaps produce a late day shower or thunderstorm. A cold front will sweep through the area by Sunday night, sweeping away any storms, along with this early taste of summer. So it's back to spring-like weather for most of next week with widespread 70s throughout the week. Monday through Wednesday are cool, comfy, brisk, and dry, with shower/thunderstorm chances and humidity increasing the second half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect a mostly clear, warm, and muggy night with lows only in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog will redevelop, likely not as widespread or dense as the previous night. Some debris clouds from some daytime thunderstorms out to our west may skirt across skies along the Interstate 81 corridor, but we'll have no relief from any thunderstorms of our own until later Sunday.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks just about as hot and humid as Saturday with highs in the low 90s, but more cumulus cloud development and a few late day or evening thunderstorms will likely trim a few degrees off Saturday's highs. Still, another unseasonably hot and sticky day by May standards is ours to sweat to before relief finally arrives behind our slow cold frontal passage Sunday night. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm as they will be scattered, but a strong to severe storm is possible for some and there's a marginal risk of a gustier storm late Sunday. Damaging straight-line winds and large hail seem to be the primary concern if any storm does go severe. Wind shear values will be very low so we won’t have much of a tornado threat.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Spring returns early next week with refreshingly lower humidity and cooler highs back in the low and middle 70s. It will be a little breezy at times to start the new work and school week, but it should also be dry with sunshine mixed with mid and high level cloud cover on Monday and partly sunny skies from start to finish Tuesday. The nights are comfier as well, with lows closer to 50 degrees and much better sleeping weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Clouds and rain chances increase later in the week, with the clouds coming in first on Wednesday, and the chance for a few showers increasing Wednesday night into Thursday (perhaps a thunderstorm as well Thursday). Our best chance for rain comes Friday in the form of some showers and thunderstorms, but as long as the cold front responsible for that Friday rain keeps moving, the Memorial Day holiday weekend looks nice with sunshine and seasonable 70s instead of 90s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: