Sunday featured partly to mostly cloudy skies with humid conditions as we saw scattered showers and thunderstorms move through. There were several tornado warnings issued as well and the National Weather Service will head out and investigate some locations today. High temperatures climbed to seasonable levels in the middle 80s. The shower and thunderstorm chance continues Monday with some of the storms perhaps bringing downpours and damaging wind gusts. Warm and humid air will remain in place most of this week. The scattered storms from Sunday and Monday fortunately look like they’ll mostly be gone by the Fourth of July, however, a stray storm may still remain for the PM hours. Overall though, a quieter but still warm, if not hot and humid pattern settles in for much of the rest of the week. Another cold front may approach the region by the end of the week bringing a return to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Monday looks like it features a return to a little more sunshine with still high humidity and daytime highs inching up a little higher into the mid and upper 80s. Thunderstorm coverage may be a bit less and more spotty compared to Sunday, and while the severe concerns should be at a minimum, at least a couple cells with strong winds and hail can’t entirely be ruled out. Once more, the biggest threat with any storm will be heavy downpours and possible flooding. Similar to Sunday, the best chance to see thunderstorms is likely during the PM hours.
THE FOURTH OF JULY
Forecast model guidance has been a little back and forth with regards to the forecast for Tuesday the 4th. The storm system impacting the region at the very start of the week looks to be largely gone to our northeast for the 4th, meaning dry times will likely dominate over any wet times. Having said that, the air mass will still remain humidity, and with partly sunny skies, we expect the atmosphere to still be a bit unstable which will probably lead to at least a couple showers or a thunderstorm firing up, mainly from midday onward. This is nothing to cancel outdoor plans over…just have the plan B in place just in case…and fireworks displays probably largely are ok for the evening. Regardless, we’ll need to keep an eye on the forecast to be safe. Tuesday’s high temperatures should remain seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure looks to build overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and continued warming temperatures. In fact, it appears some heat will try to build across our region as high temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees Wednesday. Humidity will also remain high and that will once again be the case for Thursday as high temperatures likely get to at least 90 degrees, if not a few ticks higher than that, with partly or mostly sunny skies. An isolated PM storm will be possible Thursday, but we likely won’t have a better chance again for storms until Friday afternoon as another cold front is expected to approach the region from the west. High temperatures should slowly start to drop back down through the 80s heading into next weekend as the aforementioned front lingers across the region leading to more cloud cover and additional shower and storm chances.
