Thursday was a cooler than normal day as highs held in the upper 60s for most, but there was not much shower activity as it remained dry much of the time. We will get temperatures back up to seasonably warm levels around 80° the next few days and then eventually into the mid 80s by Sunday and Monday. While warmer, we'll stop short of hot, with no 90° heat in sight through at least the end of the month. But we'll make up for the lack of hot with plenty of humidity, with more humid air arriving Friday and sticking around through at least the first half of next week, the stickiest stretch we've seen so far this season. With the higher humidity and a stalled and backed up weather pattern, daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will be a fixture in our forecast. possible any day at any time, although it certainly won't rain all or even most of the day. But given the high humidity, locally heavy downpours are likely for some, but the threat of severe storms with wind and hail is thankfully low. Friday to at least Tuesday will all be sticky and occasionally stormy, with the earliest possible arrival of a drier pattern not until at least the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
We will have higher humidity values today, and the summer muggies will be here for an extended stay, through the weekend and at least the first half of next week. Friday won't be nearly as cool as our Thursday was, as highs will climb back into the upper 70s, and it will feel warmer given the stickier air. However, the clouds will still dominate our skies, and there is a much better chance of showers and some occasional thunderstorms as well, given the higher humidity. While the chance of severe weather (wind and hail) is low, the more humid air will fuel some locally heavy downpours. Rainfall amounts may average around a half inch as a general rule, but 1-2" of rain is certainly possible locally where heavy downpours persist. Showers and storms will decrease a bit overnight, and each night that follows.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be a sticky and unsettled one, and those adjectives carry over through the first two or three days of next week as well. Expect lots of clouds, but a better chance of seeing some hazy sun over the weekend compared to the preceding few days. Highs will be around 80 degrees on Saturday, and inch up into the low 80s Sunday, staying humid all the while. While neither day will be a washout, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected both days, with some locally heavy downpours. So it won't rain all or even most of the day, but it can rain hard when the skies open up given the persistently high humidity. Rainfall amount will average around a half inch over the weekend, but again with 1-2 inches possible where those downpours persist.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
New week, same pattern. It will remain warm but not hot, and it will certainly remain rather humid through Monday and Tuesday, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs may creep up into the mid 80s on Monday, only to fall back into the upper 70s on Tuesday with more clouds as a cold front approaches, and more showers and storms as well. Rainfall amounts and timing will vary day to day and place to place as is the case with every day from Friday onward, so again washouts aren't likely but some rain each day is. Muggy overnight lows will remain in the mid 60s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We're in a slow moving weather pattern, so things will only slowly improve the second half of next week. Expect a little more sunshine and perhaps a little less humidity Wednesday and Thursday, and also a little less chance of rain. While there still could be some showers and storms, especially Wednesday, the chances should diminish as the week goes on, with Thursday perhaps our best chance of the first entirely dry day in a while. Here's hoping! Highs will remain in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, still a bit cool by late June standards.
