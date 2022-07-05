TODAY: Some sun giving way to clouds; shower/t-storm around this afternoon. High: 84
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower/t-storm in spots. Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and some sunshine; stray shower. High: 86 Low: 68
BIG PICTURE
The Fourth of July was nearly perfect weather for outdoor activities, from parades to fireworks for the second year in a row. Normally, our typical July 4th weather is hot and humid along with thunderstorm chances. For those that don't like the heat, 90-degree high temperatures will remain scarce going forward, just as they have most of the summer. It will be seasonably warm over the next seven days with consistent highs mostly in the mid 80s each day, let's say 82-87 degrees each day through early next week. While we do keep the heat away, the humidity and t-storm chances will pay us occasional visits, with Tuesday and Friday likely the best chance for t-storms, though no day looks to be a washout, The midweek (Wednesday and Thursday) look mostly dry, and the weekend looks to be the best part of the forecast with sunshine and lower humidity.
FORECAST
TUESDAY
Humidity will be on the rise today, and so will our thunderstorm chances as well. There is the chance for a strong storm in a spot or two, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Expect skies to become mostly cloudy on average on Tuesday, with the best chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, but the day certainly won't be a washout.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry, with minimal (but not zero) rain chances and a mix of clouds and sun both days. Either day could produce a spotty shower or rumble of thunder, but any activity should be brief and widely scattered. We may get a modest break from the humidity late Wednesday into Thursday, but it won't be as comfortable as where we were on the 4th. Expect highs to mostly remain in the mid 80s, as they will all week, seasonably warm for early July but definitely not as hot as we could be or usually are this time of year.
FRIDAY
This is probably our best chance of rain this week, as a cold front presses south with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. As usual, higher humidity will spike ahead of the cold front and fuel the higher rain chances, with comfier air awaiting behind that front for the weekend. Friday's highs will be in the low 80s, a bit cooler with more clouds and higher rain chances.
THIS WEEKEND
It's never too early to look ahead to the next weekend, especially when it looks to be a keeper weather-wise. No, it still won't be that hot. But it will be warm and fairly comfortable by July standards, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80-85° by day and comfy upper 50s for sleeping at night! Boy, if you don't like a real hot summer, this summer is for you…so far anyway!