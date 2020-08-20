High pressure built into the area from the Midwest late Wednesday, setting us up for a dry and sun-soaked day on Thursday. Along with the dry and sunny conditions, it was also seasonably warm and less humid thanks to a more northerly wind. High pressure will remain the dominant player into Friday, but moisture is expected stream northward along a trough positioned over the spine of the Appalachian Mountains. While any rain is expected to stay to our south and west on Friday, some high clouds will overspread the area from south to north, filtering our sunshine as the day progresses. The added moisture will also result in a slightly more humid day on Friday as temperatures inch up a few degrees as well. That trough will continue to lift north on Saturday, resulting in more cloud cover during the day and a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. However, most of us can expect that chance to hold off until later in the day and at night. The trough and unsettled weather will stick around through Sunday into Monday and so too will the added warmth and humidity. None of the days will be washouts, but the clouds will win out most of the time mixed with some sunshine, as the threat for a shower or thunderstorm remains. The tropics are starting to heat up as well with two tropical depressions forming over the last 24 hours and another tropical wave just off the coast of Africa being given a high chance for development adding of an already busy season. With all that said, there are no immediate concerns for the mainland United States through the end of the week, but that could change by next week.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead tonight, keeping things comfortable for sleeping with just a little bit more cloud cover expected compared to last night. With the very dry air still in place, overnight lows should once again be able to drop down in the upper 50s in many spots, with numbers at or just above 60 degrees elsewhere. Don’t be shocked if some patchy sheltered valley fog forms again towards sunrise Friday. Bottom line is it’s another comfortable sleeping night to keep the windows open and the A/C off.
FRIDAY
High pressure slides off the coast but remains in charge of our weather, providing a warm and mostly dry wrap up to the work week. Expect just a bit more cloud cover compared to Thursday, but it should basically just be in the form of high clouds. Decent sunshine should still be filtered through those clouds. Some moisture will be pooling down to our south and west across the lower Mid-Atlantic and could sneak into areas closer to the Maryland border late in the day, but Friday is another mostly dry and pleasant day for much of the area. As winds shift from the south and southwest on the back side of our departing high, humidity levels will begin to inch up as will temperatures, into the mid 80s by Friday afternoon. Later Friday evening and overnight, some other locations to the south like Delaware and southern New Jersey may see a stray shower sneak in from the activity near the Maryland border, but most should stay dry. Overnight lows Friday will get a little warmer thanks to the uptick in humidity, only dropping into the mid 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
Some of that moisture along an old front along the Mid-Atlantic coast will lift north in our direction for the weekend, allowing clouds to increase, humidity to increase, and a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast both weekend days. That being said, neither day will be a washout with Saturday likely being the sunnier and drier of the two days. Your better odds for any showers and thunderstorms Saturday will be the further south you head from Interstate 78, while Sunday pretty much everyone has equal chances for a shower or thunderstorm with more clouds than sun. Expect highs to be in the mid 80s each afternoon, however it will feel more like it’s in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in a few spots when you factor in the humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK AND THE TROPICS
Two developing tropical systems in the Atlantic will likely continue to strengthen and both head towards the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Interests in Florida and along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of these storms through the weekend. Neither will have any impact on our weather through the first half of next week, but a cold front to our north through the week will continue the shower and thunderstorm chances for at least later Monday and Tuesday, with a warm and humid air mass and highs remaining in the mid 80s.