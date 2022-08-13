What a great start to the weekend weather-wise! Saturday started clear and refreshingly cool first thing in the morning as many saw lows in the low to mid 50s with 40s even seen across the Poconos. You have to go back to the beginning of July the last time we saw temperatures dip that low. An abundance of sunshine was seen throughout the day Saturday as afternoon highs reached the lower 80s along with very comfortable dew points in the 40s. We expect another refreshingly cool and mainly clear night tonight followed by yet another pleasant day on Sunday with just a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday. Things change early next week, as low pressure slowly meanders its way through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Its precise track will determine if we see just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms or perhaps a more beneficial and soaking rain. Forecast guidance has been trending in a drier direction as of late, but for now, we’ll still at least allow for the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm Monday and Tuesday along with cooler than normal temperatures. By the latter half of the week, sunnier and warmer weather is expected, however, the 90-degree heat looks to stay away for quite some time. So for now, enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
High pressure will remain overhead for the remainder of the weekend keeping our weather dry and very pleasant. Skies will start off clear tonight before a some high clouds increase a little in the pre-dawn hours of our Sunday. With the mainly clear sky tonight, light winds, and a very dry air mass, we again expect low temperatures to drop well down into the 50s with perhaps even some 40s seen again across the Poconos. It will certainly be another very comfortable night for sleeping with the windows open and the A/C off. Sunday should start with a decent amount of sunshine, but as the day wears on, look for mid and high clouds to increase a bit from west to east. Regardless of more cloud cover, we expect the day to remain dry with afternoon high temperatures once again reaching the low 80s along with very comfortable humidity. Clouds should continue to increase Sunday night ahead of a little piece of energy to our west. A light shower or two may try to sneak into areas west of the Lehigh Valley well after midnight Sunday night, but any real rain chance likely holds off until Monday. With more cloud cover and a little uptick in the moisture content of the air Sunday night, low temperatures won’t be quite as cool as previous nights only dropping into the low 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level low looks to set up somewhere over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. at the beginning of the week resulting in cloudier and cooler days for Monday and Tuesday along with the chance for at least a little rain. Just how much rain falls will depend on the speed, track, and strength of that upper level low, with either some steadier and beneficial rains if the low tracks close by, or just some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms if it stays more to our south and east. Latest forecast model guidance has been trending drier so it’s very well possible several folks don’t see much Monday and Tuesday. But it is still a few days away and models have been known to handle these upper level lows poorly. So we’ll continue to monitor things and urge everyone to keep watching the forecast for possible changes over the next couple days. We are more confident in forecasting the cloudier skies Monday and Tuesday and that will help lead to cooler than normal temperatures for this time of the year in the mid to upper 70s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The aforementioned upper level low should depart and be either offshore or up towards New England by mid-week. As a result, our weather will slowly improve, with more in the way of sunshine gradually returning each day from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures and humidity should also continue to run at comfortable levels. Highs should inch back up closer to 80 degrees on Wednesday, then low 80s on Thursday, and mid 80s on Friday. Nighttime lows should generally run around or just above 60 degrees. There is the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday, especially if that upper low isn't too far off to our northeast. High pressure looks to build back in for Thursday and Friday keeping any showers and storms away. And what we also continue to keep away indefinitely is the high heat and humidity.
TRACK THE WEATHER: