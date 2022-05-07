Well, at least we got a break from the spring pollen. That's about the only nice thing you can say about a cloudy, cool, and wet Friday, with a half inch to an inch of rain for many with highs only around 60 degrees. For today, too, we'll add an increasingly brisk breeze and even cooler temperatures to our May malaise. Rain will taper off to scattered showers this evening and overnight, leading to a generally drier but still brisk and cool Mother's Day on Sunday. For Mother's Day expect stubborn morning clouds and perhaps a leftover early shower or two before slowly giving way to some sunshine, more likely the farther north you travel. Sunshine becomes a little more prevalent the first half of next week, but an onshore easterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying mostly dry all the while.
SATURDAY
Expect periods of rain and drizzle will continue the first half of the weekend, making for a windswept Saturday soaker. Stiff east to northeast onshore winds around 15-25mph with higher gusts continue, helping to create an even cooler and more raw day than Friday was. Highs won't make it much above 50 degrees, a good 20 degrees colder than our average high for this time of year, which is in the low 70s. Two-day storm total rainfall amounts should be around 1.5 to 3 inches for most, leading to some poor drainage flooding at times in normally prone areas. Rain will taper to scattered showers Saturday evening and overnight, as drier air slowly tries to build in from north to south overnight.
MOTHER'S DAY
Four of the last five Mother's Days have been either cool or wet or both, denying moms the great weather they so deserve. This year, it looks like another cool Mother's Day is locked in with highs stuck in the mid to upper 50s and a brisk northeast breeze too. However, the day looks "mostly" dry, with morning clouds and maybe a leftover shower around early in the day, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, but those clouds will slowly but hopefully steadily give way to some sunshine as the day unfolds, more likely the farther north you travel. So the Poconos will have the driest and eventually brightest weather on Sunday, while areas closer to the shore will be cloudiest, windiest, and likely still a bit damp a while longer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our storm won't be entirely gone, rather it will be stuck spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast for most of next week. It should be far enough to our east (and south) the first half of the week to allow for partly to mostly sunny skies and a gradual warming trend as highs climb through the 60s. However, a brisk northeast breeze will linger, most noticeably at the shore, and slow the warm up a bit. Also, we'll have to make sure our storm doesn't drift back in our direction, as cloudier skies and even a few showers would be the price we pay if it did. For now, we'll keep things partly sunny, a touch brisk and cool, but dry from Monday through Wednesday. By Wednesday, highs will finally be back up around seasonable and that 70-degree mark.
LATER NEXT WEEK
As the onshore wind weakens a bit, our delayed warm up will finally kick in to higher gear, as highs climb well into the 70s with partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. While a stray shower or two could sneak in here Friday, and really any day this week right along the immediate coast, most of next week looks dry with a delayed but not denied warming trend.
