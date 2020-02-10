It’s always nice when the sunniest and driest weather of the week coincides with the weekend, as was the case this past Saturday and Sunday. But as another work and school week began today, we picked up right where last week left off, with abundant clouds and occasional rain. And sure enough, some periods of rain will be with us tonight through Tuesday and then again on Thursday, with just enough of a break to sandwich a mainly dry Wednesday in between our next rounds of wet weather. Then we’ll wrap up the week with a shot of cold and wind for Valentine’s Day on Friday, and at least for a day or two, it will actually feel like winter. But as has been the case much of this winter, any cold blast is short-lived and always followed by an immediate warm up. And like clockwork, highs are expected to rebound into the 40s and even 50s by the first half of next week. So the forecast through President’s Day has multiple chances of rain, plenty of milder than average temperatures, a quick shot of cold, and no appreciable chance for accumulating snow. That sure sums up most of the winter of 2019-2020 so far, right?
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
Like today, our overnight wet weather won’t be a continuous or soaking rain that lasts the entire night. But the clouds will remain entrenched throughout the night with some occasional rain, drizzle, and fog. Anywhere from 0.10” to 0.25” of rain may fall overnight, with the steadier and longer lasting rain more likely the farther south and east you travel. That’s where a front will set up for the next 24 hours, and lay the tracks for additional rounds of rain to travel along through the day on Tuesday. As the front slowly settles farther southeast and off the coast late Tuesday, rain will taper to drizzle and then eventually taper off altogether from northwest to southeast as Tuesday progresses, with the morning likely the wetter half of the day for most and some drying arriving later in the day. Another 0.10” to 0.25” of rain may fall on Tuesday, with the higher totals again more likely the farther southeast you go. Highs will be in the mid 40s for most of us for the fourth straight day, which is above average for early February and not bad given the damp and dreary weather.
TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY
Skies will finally at least partially clear Tuesday night, and we’ll sneak in some sunshine for at least the first part of Wednesday before clouds are quick to return yet again later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s for a fifth straight day, but unfortunately we can only muster a one day break from the wet weather. It won’t even be a full day, as our next round of moisture arrives as early as Wednesday evening.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
Like so many other systems this winter, our next one will be mostly or entirely rain, except for a brief wintry mix at the onset, especially the farther north you travel. Most of the rain falls overnight into early Thursday morning, before tapering off by or during the afternoon. Highs may inch up to near 50 degrees on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will deliver a rare shot of genuinely cold air by the end of the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A partly sunny but blustery and cold, very cold by this winter’s standards, is on the way for Valentine’s Day. Highs may struggle to reach the freezing mark (32°), something we’ve seldom done this winter as only two days this season have failed to reach freezing. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze and wind chills will remain well below freezing all day, as overnight lows drop into the low teens and wind chills may approach zero. Outside of a snow shower or some flurries later Friday, it should remain dry albeit blustery and cold. High pressure builds in Saturday and relaxes the wind, but it stays cold to start the weekend before our next warm up begins.