After a round of rain came through Wednesday, we await a cold front Thursday. This front will work from west to east across the northeast will bring back rain on Thursday, some of which will come down heavy at times. This time around we could also see an isolated thunderstorm and a few downpours - so, overall expect a good soaking rain Thursday. A shower is possible Friday and Saturday before things finally start to dry out and temperatures turn up to near 70 early next week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Another round of rain will return Thursday, some of which can come down heavy at times along with breezy conditions. There can also be rumbles of thunder in some locations into Thursday evening. The wet weather will finally wrap up and should exit later tonight. By Friday, as the aforementioned front slowly works offshore there could still be a spotty shower during the afternoon. Expect temperatures topping out around 60 degrees with a breeze at times.
WEEKEND
Finally some much welcomed dry time will return over the weekend! There could be a passing shower Saturday, but Sunday looks to be mostly dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to lower 50s with nights in the middle and upper 30s. It'll also be breezy both days but nothing to be a big nuisance.