It was day two of gray and gloom on Thursday, with abundant clouds but not much in the way of steady rain, rather patchy drizzle. It was a little cooler than expected, with the damp and dismal weather keeping highs in the 40s for most of us. Another round of steadier rain is on the way overnight, but should be gone by Friday morning. That should allow us to brighten things up for the first half of Friday with some brisk sunshine, but don't get too used to it as clouds return in the afternoon. It should be a mostly dry and seasonable day, something that may be increasingly rare as a colder pattern sets up over the weekend and continues through early next week. Scattered showers return Saturday afternoon as both the winds and the cold increase as the weekend progresses. Come Sunday, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, and Monday's highs may not make it out of the 30s, with blustery breezes creating colder wind chills in both cases. Lows Sunday and Monday nights will dip well below freezing and into the 20s, reminding us that we're not too far removed from winter just yet.
TONIGHT
Look for another round of some steadier showers and perhaps a few downpours as one final wave of low pressure slides up the East Coast, with another quarter to half inch of rain on average through much of the area. Temperatures will remain in the 40s overnight, with most of the rain the first half of the night before drier weather builds in after midnight and clouds begin to break around sunrise.
FRIDAY
This will likely be the pick day of the forecast, and honestly, there isn't much to pick from between now and early next week. Expect a decent amount of sunshine the first half of the day, before skies likely become mostly cloudy again by mid to late afternoon. It should be a more seasonable day temperature-wise, with highs in the mid 50s. While an afternoon sprinkle or shower can't entirely be ruled out, mostly in the Poconos, the day looks largely dry overall.
SATURDAY
A cold front will slice through the area on Saturday, with a little early sunshine out ahead of it, but skies again trending mostly cloudy with some scattered showers developing by midday and into the afternoon. It will again be seasonable with highs in the mid 50s, but winds pick up behind the front and start to usher in some sharply colder air, which you'll feel Sunday through Tuesday.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day, but this time much colder and also quite windy, with northwest winds gusting over 30mph and keeping wind chills near or below freezing much of the day. It looks mostly dry, but a scattered rain shower is possible, and in the Poconos, there could even be a snow shower. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, a good 10 degrees colder than average. Lows Sunday night should drop below freezing and into the mid 20s.
MONDAY
This will be the coldest day of the forecast, with highs only expected to make it into the upper 30s, even with the overdue return of mostly sunny skies! Winds will still be brisk, keeping wind chills below freezing much of the day. And by Monday night, lows may actually drop to near 20 degrees, before a slow warming trend takes place the rest of the week.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Tuesday still looks rather chilly, but also should remain dry with cool sunshine and not quite as much of a breeze. Clouds increase thereafter, with some unsettled weather but milder temperatures returning for Wednesday and Thursday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: