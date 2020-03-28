After a sunny and warm Friday, Mother Nature returned us to the gloomy, damp, and cool weather that we grew accustomed to from Monday and Wednesday of this past week. Thanks to an easterly onshore wind flow today along with bouts of rain sliding along a warm front snaked to our south and west, the region saw temperatures hold steady in the mid and upper 40s throughout the day. These cool temperatures combined with a soaking rain that dropped between 0.50” and 1.00” for most from the Interstate 78 corridor and points south, while those to the north saw a little bit less between 0.25” and 0.50”. Wet weather will linger into the overnight hours and even into early Sunday morning, but while Sunday begins gray and damp, there is at least some hope to salvage the second part of the day. At the very least, Sunday looks milder than Saturday as highs likely creep closer to 60 degrees. The one caveat with how warm temperatures get however will be the position of a warm front. Those north of the boundary will end up being significantly cooler than those to the south. In the best case scenario, some breaks of sun or brightening will appear in the clouds later Sunday afternoon, especially for those south of the warm front, but it’s far from a guarantee. The start of next week looks much drier, although we still can’t entirely rule out a couple showers thanks to an upper level trough over the region. The middle of next week is now looking drier compared to earlier forecasts as a wave of low pressure now looks to track well to the south of the region. We still could see at a least a little rain however on Wednesday.
TONIGHT
While we saw a prolonged period of steady rain during the day Saturday taper off in the afternoon, we can expect more bouts of rain and drizzle to stream across the area as we go through the nighttime. A few downpours are not out of the question as waves of moisture continue to ride along the aforementioned warm front positioned to our south and west. With plenty of low-level moisture in place tonight, look for areas of dense fog to develop as well, especially across the higher terrain. Temperatures won’t change much from where they were during the day Saturday as overnight lows only drop into the mid 40s.
SUNDAY
Our pesky warm front will still lie to our south early Sunday morning, meaning we will still be on the cooler and wetter side of our front through the first half of the day. While there likely won’t be a large area of steady rain to start the day Sunday, we can still expect widely scattered showers. Look for the coverage of those showers to really diminish by midday Sunday with a drier afternoon then likely unfolding. We won’t be completely out of the woods however for the opportunity to see a shower or perhaps even a t-storm later Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves from west to east across Pennsylvania. As that cold front advances eastward, it will also try to help lift our pesky warm front north through the region. This time of the year, these warm fronts can often have a tough time making any real headway, and the boundary will likely create a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, with the Poconos and far northern New Jersey only climbing into the lower 50s where the clouds are most prominent, and 70s possible in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey where some brightening or a little sun is possible later in the day. In the Lehigh Valley and Berks, temperatures are tucked somewhere in between, in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It's really sunshine dependent, and those that lie to the south of the warm front will stand the best chance to see that sun. These same areas to the south will also stand the greatest chance to see a t-storm which could be locally gusty, as instability builds up in the atmosphere.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Some showers and perhaps even a t-storm that develop late in the afternoon Sunday may linger into the early evening hours, mainly for those near and south and east of Interstate 95. Look for that activity to quickly exit the region however as we move through the nighttime as a cold front crosses the region and sweeps the clouds and rainfall out to sea. Some clearing sky is expected overnight although don’t expect skies to go completely clear at this point. Overnight lows will remain mild only dropping into the mid and upper 40s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A pair of seasonably mild and mainly dry days should kick off next week, with Monday featuring a rather brisk breeze behind our departing weekend storm and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday looks to cloud up a bit, but there should still be at least a few sunny breaks in those clouds. Thanks to an upper level trough spinning across the Northeast, a few showers to our north could occasionally make their way down across the region, but by-in-large, many of us should stay dry. Highs on Monday likely top out around 60 degrees, then we cool back closer to seasonable levels in the mid and upper 50s Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Don't let the calendar "fool" you. Just because it's April, that doesn't mean it's warm, especially not this April 1st. Mostly cloudy skies along with an easterly wind will ensure highs Wednesday only top out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Earlier forecasts had things looking quite wet Wednesday with a fairly organized swath of steady rain tracking across the region. Latest forecast guidance however has shifted the track of a low pressure system well to our south keeping most of the steady rain south of the region as well. We will still have to allow for at least a few showers though or some times of drizzle.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build back in atop the region leading to a return of mostly sunny skies with some occasional gusty breezes. This breeze will be a warmer land breeze however out of the northwest, so after Wednesday’s cool day with the easterly onshore flow, look for highs to return closer to seasonable levels Thursday in the mid to upper 50s.