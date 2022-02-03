Thursday was the first raw and rainy 40-something-degree day we've had in a while, as occasional rain and drizzle and the milder temperatures continued to eat away at our stale snow pack. And there's more rain on the way overnight into Friday, with a solid soaking likely and storm totals likely around 1-2 inches for many, and locally even a bit more. We've been keeping an eye on Friday all week, as cold air is expected to press south and allow the rain to end as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. However, with a slower arrival of the cold air and the best moisture gone by the time it arrives, icing concerns have diminished for some of our area. The best chances for freezing rain on Friday will still be in the higher elevations, especially the Poconos and especially north of Interstate 80 and also along and west of Interstate 81. Farther south for the rest of us, a light glaze of freezing rain is still possible on Friday as temperatures drop, but the threat for higher ice accumulations have diminished. The cold is still coming, as brisk and colder weather continues to establish itself Friday night and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks fairly quiet as of now, with the cold easing back towards seasonable levels.
TONIGHT
It's a good old-fashioned soaker overnight, with periods of rain and drizzle as well as some areas of dense fog overnight. Temperatures will remain in the milder 40s the first half of the night, with even some 50s towards the Delaware Valley and South Jersey, before temperatures start to come down towards sunrise. Colder air will return towards Friday morning, especially in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, where some freezing rain is most likely late at night.
FRIDAY
So the overall theme of Friday is a cloudy and breezy day that will turn gradually colder, as temps fall through the 30s and eventually below freezing later in the day. If some steadier rain remained as all this happened, the threat for significant icing would be greater. However, it looks like all that will be left after early Friday morning is some scattered and lighter showers, so the icing threat is reduced outside of the Poconos points north. There still could be a light glaze of ice in spots, and be aware that any standing water on any surfaces later in the day and overnight will ice and freeze up as temperatures steadily drop farther below freezing, eventually into the teens overnight.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Skies will clear Friday night, but it will be a brisk and much colder night. Watch out for areas of black ice and some slick spots as lows drop into the teens, and wind chills into the single digits and even near zero in spots. Winds from the north and northwest around 10-20mph will be the culprit behind the low wind chills.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure arrives for the weekend and provides partly to mostly sunny skies but also cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Saturday with a brisk northwest breeze adding a chill, and single digit lows are expected Saturday night. The wind and cold will ease just a bit Sunday, with highs around freezing, as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
As of right now, next week looks pretty quiet with a mix of sun and clouds each day and seasonable temperatures, which means lows either side of 20 degrees and highs in the upper 30s. There are no big storms in sight, and frankly, no small ones either, as a mainly dry forecast should persevere most of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: