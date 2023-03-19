Old man winter certainly wanted to go out with a bang on Sunday as the final full day of the season featured high temperatures only in the upper 30s in many spots with gusty winds around 30 mph leading to wind chills in the teens and 20s. Other than the cold and blustery conditions though, it was a rather decent day with intervals of clouds and sun. We will welcome spring with some lighter winds and seasonably cool sunshine later Monday. Fair skies will remain through Wednesday as high temperatures climb well into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday may actually feature high temperatures in the 60s, but this also comes with a price as a series of frontal boundaries starts to impact the region bringing more clouds and a chance for some showers. Temperatures may turn a bit cooler for the end of the week and next weekend, depending on where exactly a front sets up shop, and the forecast also remains somewhat unsettled and rather cloudy through Saturday with a chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As high pressure builds closer tonight, winds will gradually subside and skies will turn out clear. The lighter winds, dry air, and clear sky should be a great promoter to allow overnight low temperatures to drop into the low to mid 20s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Spring officially arrives at 5:24pm late Monday afternoon, and it should be a quiet transition from winter to spring as high pressure settles overtop of the region. We can expect plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday as afternoon high temperatures climb back to more pleasant levels. Highs should return to more seasonable levels around 50 degrees Monday, then continue to climb to mild levels in the upper 50s on Tuesday. Both days should feature light winds as well.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Clouds will gradually be on the increase for Wednesday, but much of the day should be dry otherwise, as high temperatures still manage to reach mild levels in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. A series of frontal boundaries will inch closer to the region starting Wednesday night and likely linger through the rest of the week bringing mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers on occasion. Thursday looks likely that we'll be on the warm side of our fronts as high temperatures climb all the way into the low to mid 60s, but there's a little more uncertainty by the end of the week as some guidance has our temperatures really soaring, while other guidance keeps us in the cool sector. There's still plenty of time to watch this of course, but for now, we'll go with a gradual drop in high temperatures on Friday back into the upper 50s with some periods of rain, and then even cooler into the low 50s on Saturday with still mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for a bit of rain along with some gusty winds.
TRACK THE WEATHER: