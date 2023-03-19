NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, a gusty northwest wind, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts afternoon across southeast Pennsylvania, northern Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent across the region. West to northwest winds will range from 12 to 20 mph with 25 to 35 mph gusts. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.