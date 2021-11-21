Not a bad start to the weekend weather-wise, all-be-it still a bit chilly. We'll inch above 50 degrees on Sunday, but with more clouds than sun, and some rain showers by Sunday night ahead of yet another cold front. Behind that front, it's even colder as highs on Tuesday struggle to even get above 40 degrees with wind chills at or below freezing much of the day thanks to 40 mile-per-hour gusts. Wednesday’s highs should only be in the lower half of the 40s, however it does look to at least be a rather sunny day with lighter winds compared to Tuesday. Despite the cold, it does look dry for the big pre-Thanksgiving travel time on Tuesday and Wednesday, and likely dry with more seasonable temperatures come Turkey Day itself.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks mostly dry, but also mostly cloudy as we await our next cold front and shot of cold and wind that will follow. The most amount of sun for the day will likely occur during the morning through midday. Expect the clouds to thicken and lower as we progress through the afternoon. The current cold eases a bit to wrap up the weekend, as highs inch back up towards seasonable levels in the low to mid 50s. A shower is possible late in the day closer to Interstate 81, but the better chance for some showers will hold off until Sunday night.
MONDAY
Monday will bring the only unsettled weather before Thanksgiving, and even then, it's really just some early morning lingering rain showers south and east of the Lehigh Valley. More impactful will be the reinforcing shot of cold that will follow that front through midweek. Skies will clear later on Monday, but likely will come with dropping temperatures during the afternoon. Highs will likely occur during the morning or midday in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds out of the west or northwest will turn gusty as the day progresses.
TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY
Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this fall, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees and wind chills near or below freezing much of the day despite a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusty for much of the day, perhaps upwards of 35 miles-per-hour. Winds and cold will gradually ease Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with mid 40s for highs and a decent amount of sunshine on the big travel day Wednesday, then light winds and low 50s for highs with sunshine filtered through some high clouds on Turkey Day itself.
