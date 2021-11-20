Not a bad start to the weekend weather-wise, all-be-it still a bit chilly. Saturday saw a fair amount of sunshine which gradually mixed with more high cloud cover throughout the day. Highs once again only managed to reach the middle and upper 40s, however this time, our winds were much lighter compared to Friday. It was certainly a little more tolerable to be out and about, as long as you were wearing that heavier jacket. We'll inch above 50 degrees on Sunday, but with more clouds than sun, and some rain showers by Sunday night ahead of yet another cold front. Behind that front, it's even colder as highs on Tuesday struggle to even get above 40 degrees with wind chills at or below freezing much of the day thanks to 40 mile-per-hour gusts. Wednesday’s highs should only be in the lower half of the 40s, however it does look to at least be a rather sunny day with lighter winds compared to Tuesday. Despite the cold, it does look dry for the big pre-Thanksgiving travel time on Tuesday and Wednesday, and likely dry with more seasonable temperatures come Turkey Day itself.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Thanks to increasing mid and high clouds from a warm front that has lifted through to the north and east, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight. No precipitation is expected however and overnight lows should be a little warmer than Friday night thanks to more cloud cover. We can expect the lows to drop to around 32 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks mostly dry, but also mostly cloudy as we await our next cold front and shot of cold and wind that will follow. The current cold eases a bit to wrap up the weekend, as highs inch back up towards seasonable levels in the low 50s. A shower is possible later in the day west of the Lehigh Valley, but the better chance for some showers will hold off until Sunday night.
MONDAY
Monday will bring the only unsettled weather before Thanksgiving, and even then, it's just some morning rain showers ahead of our next cold front. More impactful will be the reinforcing shot of cold that will follow that front through midweek. Skies will clear later on Monday, but likely will come with dropping temperatures and increasing winds.
TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY
Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this fall, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees and wind chill near or below freezing much of the day despite partly sunny skies. Winds will be cranking, gusting to 40mph throughout the blustery and cold day. Winds and cold will gradually ease Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, with mid 40s but still brisk breezes on the big travel day Wednesday, then light winds and low 50s with partly sunny skies on Turkey Day itself.
