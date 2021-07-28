The heat backs off the rest of the week, as there are no more 90 degree days in the forecast through early August. But in exchange, the humidity will creep back up over the next few days, fueling the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms from time to time.
That being said, much of the time will remain dry, and after a cold front sweeps through Thursday night, the humidity will be swept away once again.
That will set up a sun-sational end to the week and the month Friday and Saturday, with a pair of mostly sunny and pleasantly warm days followed by comfortably cool and mostly clear nights.
While there may be a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast as August gets underway early next week, no prolonged spells of hot and humid weather appear to be in the cards to start the new month.
WEDNESDAY
Our weak front will continue to slowly settle south during the day on Wednesday, and may produce an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm as it does so.
Otherwise, expect a partly sunny and less hot but a bit more humid day with highs easing back into the more seasonable mid 80s.
The best chance for thunderstorms will be the farther south you travel through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but a good portion of the day looks to remain dry.
THURSDAY
This will be our next best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but even then, just some scattered stuff in the afternoon into the overnight hours as yet another cold front moves our way.
A little more humidity will sneak in ahead of yet another cold front, fueling a few of those scattered late day storms.
Nevertheless, we'll still manage some sun from time to time, with highs around 80-85 degrees. This will be the stickiest day of the forecast before a nice shot of late week comfort arrives.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
These may get the nod as the pick days of the forecast, if you value warmth, comfort, and sunshine. Look for a pair of mostly sunny and warm days and cool and comfy nights, with highs in the low 80s with refreshingly low humidity and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Quite a nice way to start the weekend and wrap up the month of July!
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, the second half of the weekend should still feature at least partly sunny skies, but a shower or thunderstorm chance will return to wrap up the weekend as our next cold front approaches. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, around to just a bit below average for this time of year.
