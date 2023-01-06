Our early winter thaw has lasted for nine days now, dating back to last Wednesday, with widespread 50 and even some occasional 60-something-degree warmth. However, all good things must come to an end, and that end is upon us as we will see more seasonably cool temperatures for most of the forecast period. But if you're a skier, there's not much to get excited about yet, except for perhaps some better snowmaking weather over the upcoming nights. Yes, it's a much cooler pattern for the next seven days, but still not that cold for early January, with highs mainly around 40-45° and nighttime lows around 25-30°. So there's no big cold (a.k.a. arctic blasts) in sight, and there's no big storms either, at least through the weekend and into the middle of next week. There could be a few raindrops or snowflakes here and there, but nothing impactful looks likely for a while. The earliest window for something more sizable is next Friday and Saturday (January 13-14th), but it's a long way out and it's only a "potential" opportunity for some winter weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Temperatures will be back to more seasonable today along with a bit of a breeze at times. That being said, we'll still be a little above average (upper 30s), as our Friday highs should still be in the middle 40s. We'll start the day with plenty of clouds and perhaps a leftover shower or two in the morning, but the day is mostly dry with some drying and even some partial clearing late on Friday. A bit of a brisk westerly breeze around 10-15mph will help to deliver the beginning of our return to January normalcy.
THIS WEEKEND
The gradual cool down continues into the weekend as well, as highs settle back closer to the 40 degree mark for both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday then some increase in clouds on Sunday. There will be a weak disturbance passing by to our south later Sunday into Monday, and may produce more clouds and perhaps a few rain or snow showers from late Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning. But any showers are light and scattered and shouldn't have much of an impact even if you do see a few raindrops and snowflakes.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It looks to remain mainly dry and seasonably cool (but not cold) for most of next week, with highs mostly in the low 40s, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine most days, with a rain or snow shower early Monday morning and then perhaps one or two on Wednesday. Nighttime lows will mostly be around 25-30 degrees, colder than recent nights but certainly not that cold by early January standards.
LATER NEXT WEEK
It looks seasonably chilly and mainly dry later Wednesday into Thursday, as we'll watch a low pressure working its way across the country late in the week. There's a chance this could redevelop as a storm off the East Coast, and with colder air in place, this could produce some accumulating snow for some in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. But it's a "thread the needle" potential in which all the pieces must come together just right for a bigger opportunity for winter weather. Since it's still eight days away, there's plenty of time to watch this potential for snow for later Friday into Saturday to see if it's fulfilled or fizzles.
TRACK THE WEATHER: