We closed out the weekend the same way it started with more clouds than sun, but mostly dry times with just a brief passing shower or sprinkle. Afternoon highs once again reached the middle 70s in many spots with some locations to the south reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It was slightly muggier compared to Saturday with dew points in the middle 60s.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue as the new week begins. Some showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times late in the day Monday which could lead to localized flooding. There also might be a strong storm or two with high winds and at least small hail. While there will be the chance of a shower or t-storm through Tuesday, there's no steady rains in sight. Also, most of each day should remain more dry than wet.
By the middle of the new week, after a front moves through, temperatures will cool back to the 70s again, but bright welcomed sunshine will also return! Temperatures will climb back into the 80s by the very end of the week, however the humidity will remain low as a fair amount of sunshine continues.
MONDAY
Another cold front will be moving in from the north and west late in the day keeping a shower or t-storm in the forecast. While a good portion of Monday should be dry with just a stray shower or rumble of thunder possible, we’ll need to watch closer to sunset and shortly thereafter for the potential of some stronger storms to move through. Heavy downpours as well as gusty winds and even some hail will be possible with this activity.
Clouds and some sunny breaks can be expected otherwise throughout the day Monday as afternoon highs return closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees.
TUESDAY
Yet another cold front looks to track in from our west on Tuesday while an area of low pressure scoots off the Jersey Shore and heads northeastward towards New England throughout the day. The setup will keep a slight chance for a shower or t-storm in the forecast with the best chance for any t-storm likely coming during the afternoon, and mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Instability levels should be lower for the day, so no real severe concerns are anticipated at this time.
While it’s still an unsettled forecast, most of the day should be dry under partial sunshine with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Behind Tuesday’s cold front comes some of the nicest weather of the forecast. A large area of high pressure from Canada and the Great Lakes will work its way into the area for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Through this stretch, enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies, plenty of dry times, and fairly comfortable humidity levels for mid-June.
Highs will mainly be in the in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then low to mid 80s Friday. Nighttime lows will be cool and comfortable too, mainly in the low to mid 50s.