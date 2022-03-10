When all is said and done, a coating to 2 inches of wet snow fell across the region on Wednesday, mainly on unpaved or grassy surfaces. Despite the cold air Wednesday, temperatures should rebound back to near 50 Thursday and middle 50s Friday. Another system will be waiting in the wings Saturday with some rain changing to wet snow again. There is a potential for a couple of inches of snow in some locations as that storm moves away Saturday afternoon into the evening. Stay tuned!
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
It will be a quiet, less windy, and a less wintry end to the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday, and temperatures close to average. Highs will be around or just shy of 50° on Thursday, and inch up a few degrees into the middle 50s on Friday. Another round of windy and changeable weather awaits heading into Saturday.
SATURDAY
Another potent cold front will slide through on Saturday, with low pressure likely developing along it as well. With mild air out in front, a round of rain is expected, which may change to snow before ending, depending on how quick the cold air moves in. Some light accumulation is possible if the cold air is quick enough, and some gusty winds are likely following the front. Winds may gust over 40 mph Saturday into Sunday, with Sunday's highs likely only in the 30s as we'll spring ahead our clocks this weekend, but fall back to winter weather.