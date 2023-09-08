TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and a few gusty evening thunderstorms. Areas of fog late. Low: 67
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, but still humid with a few showers and gusty t-storms developing. High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or a thunderstorm. Low: 67
While it was still very warm and sticky and not too September-like across the area on Friday, it wasn't as hot as the rest of the week has been, with the 90-degree heat confined to New Jersey and the Delaware Valley in far southeastern Pennsylvania. For most of us, it was mid to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and some hazy sun, as we await another daily round or two of scattered showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening across the area. Like Thursday, any storms can contain some gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning, but not everyone will see severe weather or gusty storms. As we head through the weekend, a front will stall out nearby, continuing to provide the focus for daily rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will still be quite humid and that will continue the chance for heavy downpours, but it will also trend cooler with highs back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which means that the threat of severe storms will slowly diminish, but not entirely go away. Localized flooding from heavy downpours is the main concern this weekend, and while neither day will be a washout, expect some rain both weekend days. We'll briefly dry out early next week, with later Monday and Tuesday the best chance for dry weather. Another round of rain and unsettled weather follows Tuesday night through Thursday morning, with Wednesday looking wettest. Steadily cooler temps will follow later in the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the area through later this evening. Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy night with some scattered showers and a few gusty storms possible the first half of tonight, especially up through midnight. Later at night, it's mostly cloudy and sticky with areas of fog redeveloping. Any storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours as well as frequent lightning. Lows will be around 65-70, just like every other night this week.
THIS WEEKEND
With a humid air mass in place and not going anywhere, and a front stalled out along the coast and likewise with no intentions to move over the weekend, the result is a mostly cloudy, sticky, and unsettled weekend. Neither day will be a washout, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of clouds, limited sun, and a few rounds of showers and storms each day, with heavy downpours likely the main concern and the afternoon and evening the preferred time for wet weather. Highs will be around either side of 80 degrees, seasonable for September, but with unusually persistent humidity for this time of year. Locally, several inches of rain can fall from repetitive or slow moving thunderstorms or downpours. So localized flooding is more of a concern than severe weather (wind or hail) over the weekend, but a severe storm or two is still certainly possible.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
While more wet weather may return by the middle of the week, with Wednesday looking rather wet, we'll try to dry out for a day or two first. Clouds and showers may linger into early Monday, but we should try to dry out and maybe even clear out a bit in the afternoon, although the humidity may remain at least moderately high as there's no truly comfortable September air immediately available. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday, perhaps peaking back up into the low 80s on Tuesday, our best chance of a partly sunny and entirely dry day. Rain chances may return as early as Tuesday night, ahead of our next round of unsettled weather.
TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
Another slow moving front could mean another extended stretch of unsettled weather, centered on Wednesday but beginning possibly as early as Tuesday night, and lingering possibly through early Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s the second half of the week with drier weather by late week. We'll watch Hurricane Lee, likely to be off the East Coast later next week. While it should stay clear of the Mid-Atlantic points south and still is more likely than not to stay out to sea altogether, areas from Cape Cod in New England to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes should still monitor Lee's path next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We'll try to clear out sometime next Thursday, which means Thursday afternoon and Friday may be the start of a more September-like stretch of dry and comfy weather. Expect highs in the low 70s with clearing skies and lowering humidity Thursday, then a rare mostly sunny and dry, comfy, and brisk day on Friday. Lows will finally drop back into the 50s, more common for this time of year.
