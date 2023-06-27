NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and expected across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches occurred on Monday, saturating the ground. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with localized amounts near 3 inches will be possible with the showers and thunderstorms today. These totals may result in additional flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton.