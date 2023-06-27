TODAY:
Mostly cloudy and humid with more showers and thunderstorms (heavy rain/damaging winds possible). High: 77
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and muggy with evening showers and gusty thunderstorms. Low: 63
TOMORROW:
Some sun and a bit less humid with a stray shower or thunderstorm (especially north). High: 77 Low: 59
Monday was a rather cloudy and humid day with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some locally strong to severe, firing up in the morning followed by a midday/early afternoon lull before another round fired up later in the afternoon. High temperatures climbed into the low to mid 80s before being cooled back in several spots due to showers and storms moving through.
A sticky and stormy pattern continues, as the opportunity for widespread showers and thunderstorms continues through Tuesday. We still need to be on guard for the possibility of severe storms and flooding through this evening, especially from the Lehigh Valley and points south and east.
Thunderstorm chances will diminish but linger into Wednesday, then we may finally have a pair of mainly or entirely dry days to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday, before shower and storm chances return for the upcoming weekend.
After some very humid weather to start the week and fuel the widespread thunderstorms, humidity levels may ease just a bit lower the second half of this week.
Temperature-wise, we'll remain a little below our average high for late June (mid 80s) and mostly see upper 70s and low 80s for much of the rest of this week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Tuesday should not be as active as Monday was in terms of severe weather, however widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are still anticipated, mainly during the afternoon and evening.
The same low pressure system over the Great Lakes that pushed a cold front towards the region Monday will still linger just north of Lake Erie on Tuesday. Its associated cold front will still lie somewhere right across the region or very close to the shore.
Humidity values will remain high, and with even just a hint of sunshine through the mostly cloudy skies, enough instability in the atmosphere should help to fire up the showers and storms.
While the morning may feature an isolated garden-variety (a.k.a. not that intense) shower or thunderstorm, it’s the afternoon/early evening that would once again come with the threat of the strongest storms.
Having said that, the Storm Prediction Center only has a narrow band of a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) highlighted for folks near and east of Interstate 95.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail would again be the main concern if any storm goes severe, but the biggest threat with storms on Tuesday will be the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.
High temperatures Tuesday should top out around 80 degrees.
A shower or thunderstorm will remain possible early Tuesday night, however much of the overnight looks dry, just mostly cloudy and muggy, with some patchy fog possible as low temperatures again only drop to the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
The wettest weather will be behind us as the aforementioned cold front finally works offshore, but it won't push through fast enough to entirely spare us of an additional thunderstorm threat on Wednesday.
The day looks drier overall than the previous few, but a few pop-up showers or an afternoon thunderstorm, albeit more hit-or-miss in nature, is possible Wednesday, especially the second half of the day.
Higher humidity and cooler than average highs in the upper 70s will remain.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Summer will be more than a week old later this week, and we will have yet had a sunny, warm, and entirely dry summer day so far this young season.
Thursday, and even more so Friday, will be our opportunities, as thunderstorm chances may return as soon as the first weekend of July this upcoming weekend.
There's just a small thundershower chance on Thursday, mostly north and east of the Lehigh Valley, and then Friday should be warm, dry, and sunny with highs in the low 80s.
There's still no sustained hot or dry weather in our forecast through early July.
TRACK THE WEATHER: