Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-012-NJZ001-007>010-015>019-PAZ054-055-060>062-070- 071-101>106-092100- /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0007.200409T1600Z-200409T2100Z/ New Castle-Cecil-Kent MD-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset- Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Chestertown, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 349 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, and southern New Jersey, east central, northeast, and southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland, and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$