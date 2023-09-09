TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or a thunderstorm, mainly in the evening; some areas of fog late. Low: 67
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or t-storm, especially during the afternoon. High: 78
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or a thunderstorm, especially early; some areas of fog late. Low: 64
Saturday certainly featured a lot more cloud cover compared to previous days, but we still did see some decent breaks of sun by the afternoon, and once again, scattered showers and thunderstorm fired up as we progressed through the afternoon. It was also another humid day with high temperatures a little cooler compared to previous days mostly in the mid 80s. As we continue through the weekend, we'll see a stalled front nearby, keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorm going. It will still be quite humid and that will continue the chance for heavy downpours, but it will also trend cooler with highs back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Sunday, which means that the threat of severe storms will slowly diminish, but not entirely go away. Localized flooding from heavy downpours is the main concern, but we also can't entirely discount a storm or two with strong winds and large hail. We'll briefly dry out early next week, with later Monday and the first half of Tuesday the best chance for dry weather. Another round of rain and unsettled weather follows late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with drier times and more sunshine returning later Wednesday through the remainder of the week. Steadily cooler temps will also follow later in the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
With a humid air mass in place and not going anywhere, and a front stalled out along the coast and likewise with no intentions to move for the remainder of the weekend, the result is a mostly cloudy, sticky, and unsettled period. Some showers and thunderstorms will again be possible through at least this evening, with perhaps a couple cells containing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential downpours that leads to flooding. The National Weather Service has put much of the region under a Severe T-Storm WATCH until 11pm for the aforementioned reasons. Most of anything that occurs likely fizzles after midnight-2am, with a mostly cloudy and muggy overnight expected otherwise and some areas of fog. Nighttime lows should only drop into the mid to upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Similar to Saturday, Sunday should not be a washout, but the day will feature plenty of clouds, limited sun, and a few rounds of showers and storms, with heavy downpours likely the main concern primarily during the afternoon and evening. Highs should be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, seasonable for September, but with unusually persistent humidity for this time of year. Locally, several inches of rain can fall from repetitive or slow moving thunderstorms or downpours. So localized flooding is more of a concern than severe weather, but a potent storm with damaging wind gusts or large hail still can't entirely be ruled out.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
While more wet weather may return towards the middle of the week, we'll try to dry out for a day or two first. Clouds and showers may linger into early Monday, but we should try to dry out and maybe even clear out a bit in the afternoon, although the humidity may remain at least moderately high as there's no truly comfortable September air immediately available. High temperatures should be seasonable in the low 80s on Monday. Tuesday looks to be partly sunny and seasonable with highs again in the low 80s and moderately high humidity. While a good portion of the day should be dry, latest indiciations are a front to our west will move a little quicker, and this may spark a shower or thunderstorm very late in the day, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms crossing the region Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
The front that approaches from our west Tuesday will likely linger across the region at least Wednesday morning keeping clouds and even a few showers around to start the day. But latest guidance suggests the front is moving a little quicker, so perhaps the second half of Wednesday ends up being drier with a bit more sunshine. It still looks to be a moderately humid day regardless, but high temperatures should start to fall in the wake of our cold front back into the mid 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
With the quicker movement of the aforementioned front, high pressure should also move in quicker for Thursday leading to a mostly sunny and completely dry day, in addition to a taste of early fall as high temperatures drop into the low to mid 70s. Nighttime lows will also drop to seasonably cool levels well down into the 50s. We'll watch Hurricane Lee, likely to be off the East Coast later next week. While it should stay clear of the Mid-Atlantic and points south and still is more likely than not to stay out to sea altogether, areas from Cape Cod in New England to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes should still monitor Lee's path next week. Even if it stays well off much of the East Coast, there are still going to be issues with rough surf and rip currents for several days up and down the coast. In the meantime, high pressure should be firmly in control atop the region for Friday leading to another mostly sunny and dry day with high temperatures somewhat cool, but still pleasant for this time of the year, in the low 70s.
