And the great slow but steady snowmelt is officially underway! Today’s sunshine and 50-degree temperatures certainly helped the cause, and while the next few days won’t be quite as mild, we’ll still reach the low 40s and the sunshine remains abundant, so some slow melting will continue. With this much snow cover, slow and steady is how you want to melt the snow, as any rapid melting or heavy rain can lead to flooding concerns. Thankfully, that’s not a concern over the next seven days. Keep the washer fluid handy as the daily snowmelt will keep water on the roads, and water and residual road salt likely on your windshields when traveling. Also watch for potholes, as the daily melting and nighttime refreezing means pothole season is underway as well. Most nights ahead will drop to around or below freezing, so any leftover wet surfaces in the evening will likely ice up overnight, so also be wary of slick spots greeting you each morning. And we’ll rinse and repeat this process until our month-long snow cover is eventually all gone. Outside of a passing rain shower with a weak cold front early tonight, we’re dry through the end of the work week. However, the weekend will begin and may even end with some unsettled weather. Two rounds of rain, one Saturday and another Sunday, may dampen the weekend, but with highs expected to be in the 40s, it will be mostly rain. However, Saturday’s rain may begin as a wintry mix early in the morning with just enough cold air around for a coating of snow, especially north of Interstate 78.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule for a while overnight as our cold front passes, with just a few scattered rain showers out ahead of it. Some clearing will take place towards morning in its wake, with temperatures eventually dropping to around freezing by sunrise. Watch for some slick spots early Thursday morning as a result of the daytime snowmelt refreezing late tonight.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Expect a pair of mostly sunny days to wrap up the week, but don’t expect Wednesday’s 50-degree high temperatures to be back for an encore. Instead, we take a step back towards seasonable for the next few days with highs around 40 degrees, and colder overnight lows Thursday night well down into the 20s. So expect some slower snowmelt Thursday, and some black ice again overnight.
SATURDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy day on Saturday to start the weekend with some light rain and drizzle, especially in the morning through early afternoon. A light mix of snow and ice is possible early in the morning, especially north of Interstate 78, but any accumulation should only be a coating to an inch, most likely in the Poconos. Rainfall amounts should be around a quarter of an inch and highs will get into the mid 40s, so there are no flooding concerns as it won’t warm up too fast and heavy rain is not expected.
SUNDAY
While we’ll briefly dry out later Saturday and Saturday night, another wave of moisture will ride along a front to our south, and bring another chance of some mostly light rain on Sunday. With milder temperatures, this one should be all rain and again mostly light, with rainfall amounts around another quarter of an inch. Steadier rain will be more likely farther south towards Maryland, Delaware, and South Jersey, where totals may end up higher.
