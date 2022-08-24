After a much need wet start to the week, the pattern will flip for the second half. High pressure will build into the region bringing more sunshine and summery temperatures. Dew points will fall slightly to the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday, which is certainly tolerable for late August.
Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day for the next several with highs likely remaining a little warmer than average. Our average high is in the low to mid 80s in late August, and we'll likely be in the mid to upper 80s much of the week.
We'll also return to a fairly dry pattern, too, with the next best chance for a passing shower or thundershowers Friday. So, we're back to the mainly dry pattern for the rest of the week, and for most of the upcoming weekend too.
The 90-degree weather backs off for Saturday and Sunday, which look seasonably warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun, and perhaps a spotty shower over an otherwise dry weekend.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We'll have a pair of mostly sunny and hotter but also less humid and entirely dry days for Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs will inch closer to 90 degrees on Wednesday, likely falling a few degrees short in the upper 80s, with Thursday offering a better shot at eclipsing the 90° mark.
While hot, dew points should be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees both days, which is comfortable for August in terms of humidity levels.
Dew points will rise later Thursday night ahead of our next cold front, due in on Friday.
FRIDAY
Our next cold front is due to slide through later Friday or Friday night, but there won't be much moisture for it to work with and the better shower or thunderstorm chance will lie to our north over Upstate New York and New England.
Still, a spotty shower or storm is possible later Friday or Friday night, although much of the time likely remains dry.
With a modest surge in humidity ahead of our front coupled with still hot highs around the 90-degree mark, this will be the most uncomfortable day of the forecast overall.
THIS WEEKEND
At this point, the weekend looks to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with mainly dry weather throughout as high pressure over New England is our primary weather maker. However, there will be an easterly flow around that high, which will come off the ocean, and could supply just enough moisture and instability for a pop up shower or thundershower, more so Sunday or Sunday night than Saturday.
So most of the weekend is dry, seasonably warm, and seasonably and moderately humid, with highs in the mid 80s each afternoon.
It's the last weekend before Labor Day, as the clock continues to tick on summer.
