Weather Alert

MDZ008-NJZ007>010-012-013-015-019>022-027-PAZ060>062-101>106- 191300- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-191019T1300Z/ Cecil-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth- Mercer-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 319 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid 30s early this morning will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset Counties. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Damage to sensitive vegetation is possible tonight. && $$