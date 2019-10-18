TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine along with a cool and gusty breeze. High: 58
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with scattered frost in the colder spots. Low: 34
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 61 Low: 41
|FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BERKS, WESTERN MONTGOMERY, UPPER BUCKS, SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, LANCASTER, LUZERNE, WARREN, HUNTERDON, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES
First came the rain, with a widespread 1 to 3 inches of soaking rain Wednesday afternoon and evening putting a big dent in our two month dry spell. Next came the wind, with strong and blustery winds behind our departing storm system gusting as high as 45 to 50 miles-per-hour for much of the area Wednesday night into Thursday. The gusty winds did dry us out nicely on Thursday but sunshine was rather limited as plenty of clouds remained parked overhead. The scarce sunshine kept temperatures quite cool, with most places struggling to climb out of the 50s and the Poconos not even climbing out of the 40s. Factor in the brisk breezes and an already cool day felt that much chillier, albeit drier.
As our storm system lifted into the Canadian Maritimes and high pressure slowly moved closer from the Midwest last night, winds subsided a little, although they were still quite noticeable, just a bit more manageable. The rather cloudy skies from Thursday did break up a little overnight with more in the way of partly cloudy skies being seen as we got into the pre-dawn hours Friday. Overnight lows dropped into the mid and upper 40s.
For today we can expect more in the way of sunshine compared to Thursday, with more cloud cover likely being seen the further north one travels from the Lehigh Valley and more sunshine the further south. By day’s end it’s very well possible most locations will be mostly sunny. High pressure will continue to build closer from the west making for dry conditions, and it will also help lead to a gradual decrease in our winds. While the breeze will still be noticeable throughout the day with gusts around 25 miles-per-hour, it will be less blustery compared to Thursday. It will still be unseasonably cool today however with highs only reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. High pressure will build overhead tonight finally allowing our winds to really become light. Skies will be clear, and this in combination with the much lighter winds will make for a chilly overnight as lows drop well into the 30s. Typical colder spots will likely see frost.
You may wake up to some frost on the pumpkin Saturday morning, but lots of sunshine will erase the locally frosty start and afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure slowly makes its way off the coast. Saturday will be the better and brighter weekend day as we may see some fringe effects from the leftovers of a short-lived tropical system for part of Sunday. Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico later today and make landfall in the Florida panhandle later tonight. Some remnant clouds from Nestor will fill our skies Saturday night into part of Sunday, with showers most likely limited to areas along and south/east of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore. Farther north and west, it should remain mostly dry with some sunshine likely developing later in the day. Despite some extra clouds, highs should inch up into the mid 60s to wrap up the weekend.
While the new work and school week begins with milder sunshine and highs nearing 70 degrees on Monday, a cold front approaching from the west later Tuesday will bring more clouds and our next chance of rain through the middle of next week. Highs should still be seasonable in the mid 60s Tuesday even with all the clouds and rain at times. Tuesday's cold front may linger into Wednesday morning keeping a shower around to start the day, but by Wednesday afternoon the front will be well offshore with high pressure returning leading to clearing skies but gusty winds. Highs Wednesday will get cooler dropping back into the low 60s.
Have a great and safe Friday and upcoming weekend!