The next few days will be quite similar, as areas of fog and some spotty drizzle each morning gives way to some sunshine and warm temperatures each afternoon. That’s what Tuesday brought us, and Wednesday and Thursday will follow suit, with temperatures actually inching up a few degrees each day farther into the 70s. By Thursday, it’s likely mid to upper 70s and the warmest day of the forecast, before we take a small step back Friday and Saturday and then a bigger step towards cooler weather late in the weekend into early next week. All the while, it’s mainly dry with little to no measurable rain in the forecast, with a spotty shower here or there and that morning drizzle the exception to the mostly dry rule. We’ll watch three fronts over the next seven days, with the first two on Thursday and Saturday having little to no moisture to work with but delivering gradually cooler air, especially front number two. A third and slower moving front next week will be more juiced up as it approaches next week, and will therefore deliver our next best chance of rain in the Monday through Wednesday time frame.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
While our weekend nights brought widespread frost, there’s no concerns for cold temperatures any night this week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies the next few nights as well as the redevelopment of some patchy fog and drizzle will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s, quite warm for mid-October. And since we’re starting so mild each morning, it won’t take much sun to warm us up nicely into the afternoon. So gray and in some cases damp starts to Wednesday and Thursday should gradually give way to some sunshine each of the next two afternoons. Highs will inch up into the low to mid 70s on Wednesday, then mid to upper 70s on Thursday, a good 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. A cold front will harmlessly pass through on Thursday with nothing more than a wind shift, but that wind shift will lead to slightly cooler and cloudier weather on Friday.
FRIDAY
As high pressure over Canada to our north institutes more of an easterly flow off the ocean, albeit a light one, expect plenty of clouds to wrap up the week and perhaps a little fog and drizzle early on. Despite that, it’s still mild for this time of year, but not as warm as the preceding days, as highs back off into the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
A cold front will slowly approach from the west, bringing an increase in clouds on Saturday, with a shower possible later in the day or at night, although most of the time remains dry. Behind that front, it’s much cooler but mainly dry through the second half of the weekend with clouds breaking for some sunshine later in the day. We may inch back above 70 degrees ahead of our Saturday cold front, before cooler upper 50s to near 60 degrees highs are the rule for Sunday.