Sunday was another record setting day for temperatures as Allentown reached a high of 68 degrees beating the previous record high of 65 degrees set back in 2018. Mount Pocono tied the record high of 59 degrees which dates back to 1975. Interestingly enough, both locations saw those record high temperatures occur before the sun even came up at the midnight hour. A vigorous cold front moved through during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday bringing a squally line of heavier showers and gusty winds, and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. By sunrise or shortly there-past however, this front and squall line were quickly exiting the region and clouds quickly diminished giving way to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. We still had to contend with some gusty winds however, especially during the morning, with many seeing gusts between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour, and Mount Pocono even seeing a gust of 53 miles-per-hour. Even though a cold front tracked through, the cooler air was delayed coming in behind the front, and many of us still saw temperatures in the low to mid 60s during the middle of the day. A couple of cloudier days follow for Monday and Tuesday with highs cooler compared to the weekend, but still mild, in the mid to upper 40s, all before our weather pattern flips back to winter-like for Friday and next weekend.
TONIGHT
When the sun went down Sunday, many areas had no clouds in sight, and that means tonight will start clear in many spots as well. Some mid and high clouds from the west will eventually increase overnight, but we don’t anticipate seeing any precipitation underneath those clouds. A noticeably cooler air mass will finally start to build into the region overnight sending lows down close to the freezing mark. This is still well above the normal lows however in the upper teens to around 20 degrees for this time of the year.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A cold front, the same one responsible for windswept rain and perhaps some thunder early Sunday, will be stalled to the south with waves of low pressure riding along it. This combined with an easterly component to our wind blows in more clouds with perhaps a few sunny breaks. It’s not entirely out of the question that a few spots far to the south and east, like southern New Jersey and Delaware, see some drizzle or a shower Monday, but the large majority of the area should stay dry Monday. A weak upper level piece of energy tracking well to our north and west Tuesday will try to interact with the stalled front to our south, and this may create a slightly better chance for a shower across the region, mainly during the PM hours. Dry times however should still dominate Tuesday overall. Highs both days are still milder than normal, in the mid to upper 40s, though these temperatures could end up being cooler if clouds never break.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure briefly builds in for more sunshine during the day as highs bounce back to the low and mid 50s after starting the day around 40 degrees. A weak disturbance tracking through Wednesday night may spark a shower or two, mainly after midnight, but by-in-large much of the area should stay dry. Wednesday overnight lows should stay mild only dropping into the upper 30s.
THURSDAY
An area of low pressure lifting from the Ohio River Valley into the northeast will return a blustery northwesterly wind flow dropping highs back into the mid 40s. Since the Great Lakes continue to run mostly un-frozen, the northwesterly flow wrapping around the low pressure system well to our north will pick up lake effect moisture and may deposit it in the form of a rain or snow shower Thursday. The Poconos and northwestern New Jersey would likely be cold enough to see the snow showers, while those to the south would probably just see a rain shower. Overall however, a good portion of Thursday looks dry with cloudy to partly sunny skies. Winds ramping up and temperatures gradually falling later in the day Thursday may be the bigger story as air begins to feel a bit more like January.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
After starting the time period sunny and colder Friday with high pressure overhead, a potent storm lifting out of the country's mid-section brings potentially wintry impacts for the weekend. Highs in the mid 30s Friday tumble into the mid 20s at night, seasonably chilly on both accounts. As it stands now, clouds and some snow look to arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning before transitioning through several precipitation types during the day Saturday. The changeover to rain, and how quickly it happens, depends on how far north the storm system tracks, thus how much warm air we're able to get into. It's a forecast we'll watch closely and continue to update in the coming days, so stay tuned!