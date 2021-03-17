Mother Nature definitely reminded us on Tuesday that winter is still alive and well, at least for a few more days. It was a mainly cloudy and unseasonably chilly day with temperatures mired in the 30s for much of it. Furthermore, there were those promised snowflakes and sleet pellets that were hard to swallow for those that enjoyed the 70-degree record warmth late last week. Thankfully, the cold will ease a bit the next few days, but the clouds are with us through Friday morning. And a more sizable storm will bring a steadier and likely soaking rain our way later Thursday into Thursday night, which could drop a widespread inch or more of rain across much of the area before the week is out. While it’s true that our late week rain could also mix with some wet snow before ending, it’s also true that the sun makes a triumphant return later Friday, and sticks around all weekend as winter officially turns into spring. And right on cue, after a chilly and brisk end to winter late this week, spring will begin with a nice warming trend that features a return of the 60-degree warmth by early next week.
WEDNESDAY
The sun won’t come out tomorrow, or the next day either. So expect another mainly cloudy day with perhaps a hint of drizzle early in the morning. While the rest of the day is drier and more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s, the clouds will likely remain in place with just a few bright spots or breaks towards evening.
THURSDAY
This will likely be the most unsettled day of the week, with periods of rain developing and a good soaking likely resulting. An inch of rain will likely be widespread, with some spots closer to two inches possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s during the day. However, colder air may allow the rain to mix with or change to snow before ending Thursday night or Friday morning, but no accumulation currently expected. The heaviest rain is expected from late Thursday morning through midnight Thursday night.
FRIDAY
Clouds and maybe a leftover shower around sunrise will finally give way to some sunshine to wrap up the week by Friday afternoon. But it will be windy and cooler with highs only in the low 40s, and a northerly wind gusting to 30mph will add an additional chill.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend is the sunniest and overall nicest part of this forecast, with sunshine returning and temperatures slowly moderating. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Saturday with a leftover brisk breeze, then lighter winds and milder highs in the upper 50s come Sunday, the first full day of spring by the way! Spring officially begins before sunrise Saturday morning. 60-degree highs will follow for most of next week.